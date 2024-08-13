Kuwaiti Female Wins Gold Medal In Asian Junior Championship For Karate
KUALA LUMPUR, August 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Champion Aisha Mohammad won the Gold medal in the individual Kata category on Tuesday in the first Asian Open Karate Championship for Cadets and Juniors held in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
The Asian Karate Federation said the championship kicked off on August 12 and will continue for four days. It added that the tournament includes training camps in addition to the events. (end)
