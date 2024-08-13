Kuwaiti Female Wins Gold Medal In Asian Junior Championship For Karate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, August 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Champion Aisha Mohammad won the medal in the individual Kata category on Tuesday in the first Asian Open Karate Championship for Cadets and Juniors held in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The Asian Karate Federation said the championship kicked off on August 12 and will continue for four days. It added that the includes training camps in addition to the events. (end)

kam







MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108551548