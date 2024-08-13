ALLOS: FFO GROWS 41,1%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLOS S.A. (B3: ALOS3), the most complete experience, entertainment, services, lifestyle and shopping in Latin America announces its results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24).

FFO GROWS 41.1%: FFO reached R$312.1 million in 2Q24, surpassing the previous year's figure by 33.4%. FFO per share grew 41.1%, boosted by the latest share buyback programs.

R$1.1 BILLION OF RETURNED CAPITAL: During the first 7 months of the year, ALLOS returned R$1.1 billion in dividends (R$612 million) and share buyback programs (R$455 million), with an approximate yield of 10%.

SALES GROW 5.8% AND SALES/SQM 8.0%: Total sales reached R$9.4 billion, reflecting a 5.8% YoY increase. Sales/sqm were R$1,845/sqm, with an 8.0% increase boosted by mix qualification initiatives and robust portfolio management.

PARKING RESULT INCREASES BY 14.2%: For yet another quarter, parking results were a highlight, reaching R$113.3 with a 14.2% YoY growth despite the seasonal shift of Easter, which contributed to the positive result in 1Q24.

HELLOO/MEDIA GROWS 25.1%: Helloo continued to show consistent growth for another quarter. In 2Q24, media revenues reached R$35 million, up 25.1% compared to 2Q23, and accounted for 5.2% of the company's total gross revenue.

SSR INCREASES BY 2.6%: Despite a deflationary scenario, ALLOS maintained steady rent performance, with SSR growing by 2.6% in 2Q24.

R$1.8 BILLION RECEIVED FROM DIVESTMENTS: Until June 2024, ALLOS had received more than R$1.8 billion from the announced divestments. At the end of the quarter, leverage totaled 1.5x.

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT: Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, business, and society, ALLOS has announced public goals for 2030 and 2040. These targets aim to strengthen the development of diverse and inclusive relationships and environments, promote the full potential of our customers and employees, ensure carbon neutrality, and optimize the efficient use of natural resources.

