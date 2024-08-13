BILT Connections Partners With Ohio State Stars Denzel Burke And Cotie Mcmahon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Columbus, OH.-- BILT Connections has named Denzel Burke and Cotie McMahon as the first student-athletes to join their effort. McMahon, a rising junior, and forward on The Ohio State women's team and Burke is a defensive back and rising senior on the team.“Cotie is an ideal fit for the BILT model because she is a star in the growing of women's basketball,” said Chimdi Chekwa, co-founder of BILT Connections.“Cotie is very marketable, has a great personality, enjoys engaging with her community and is committed to professional growth both on and off the court.”BILT Connections is ushering in a new era of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), going beyond the standard marketing deals and developing an athlete-centered marketplace that aligns small businesses and innovations in partnership with college athletes. The athletes are granted equity in exchange for public visibility and business acceleration efforts. BILT will leverage relationships with alumni, fans, and government officials to create an ecosystem where innovation thrives behind the student-athletes they support.“Denzel has proven throughout his career that he is a true leader and star on and off the field,” said Bryant Browning, co-founder of BILT Connections.“At this point in his career, Denzel is in prime position to begin taking steps to build his future beyond football.”As BILT's flagship athletes, Burke and McMahon will have the opportunity to set the example for future athletes by taking advantage of their peak value and establishing ownership in brands they represent.“I'm excited for the opportunity to work with BILT and build relationships and a foundation for the long-term,” said McMahon.BILT Connections will guide and consult Burke and McMahon through the various stages of entrepreneurship.“I'm partnering with BILT for long term investments and setting myself up for financial freedom,” said Burke.###About BILT ConnectionsThe BILT athlete partnerships are harnessing the power of collegiate sports and channeling it into efforts that improve our communities while empowering the student-athlete with early repetitions in entrepreneurship. By optimizing value and opportunity, BILT enables student-athletes to plan for life after sports. Co-founded by Sam Storts along with former Buckeye football standouts Chimdi Chekwa and Bryant Browning, BILT Connections is working to bring former athletes, current athletes, faculty, businesspeople, investors, service providers, and the future workforce together, advancing central Ohio's place as a top business and innovation hub.About Cotie McMahonCotie McMahon came to Ohio State as a four-star athlete from Centerville, Ohio and immediately impacted the program winning the Big Ten freshman-of-the-year award as the Lady Buckeyes went on to reach the elite 8 for the first time in 30 years. As a sophomore, McMahon led the team in rebounding and was second in scoring as she brought home All-American honorable mention and first team All Big-Ten. McMahon also represented the USA in the FIBA games winning gold on the U18 National Team in 2022 averaging 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. McMahon competed in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Nations League Americas conference. McMahon is majoring in sport industry and has been a tremendous presence in her community, volunteering for countless fundraising events and charities.About Denzel BurkeDenzel Burke came to Columbus as a four-star athlete in the 2021 recruiting class out of Phoenix, Arizona. Burke was the first Ohio State true freshman to start in the season opener since 1996. As a true freshman, Burke was named an ESPN Freshman All-American and third-team all-Big Ten after starting all 13 games and totaled 36 tackles to go along with a team-leading 13 passes defensed. Burke's sophomore and junior seasons were just as impressive as he was top two on the defense in passes defended. Landing second-team All-American status in 2023, Burke is primed for a big year in 2024 where he has an opportunity to break the Ohi State record for career starts by a cornerback after starting all 35 games he has played in. Burke is a finance major and has interests in business and entrepreneurship.

