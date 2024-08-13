Appraisal Institute Releases Next 'What I Value' Appraiser-Centric Video Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Donnie represents so much of what is good and noble about this profession, and the approach and perspectives that must be passed on to the next generation of diverse appraisers.” - Cincy Chance, Appraisal Institute CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Appraisal Institute , the leading association of appraisers, released the fourth in its series of short videos profiling real estate appraisers. Each highlights the Appraisal Institute's member's professional commitment to the public trust and their communities, and the different ways that appraisers bring high-level professional expertise and experience to their communities and the real estate industry.



The new video tells the story of Donald S. (Donnie) Boucher, SRA, who has been valuing real property in the Washington, DC Metro area for five decades. He currently focuses on litigation, particularly involving marital dissolution. In the video, Donnie, President of Boucher and Boucher Inc., speaks about his family's history in the appraisal profession, his passion for DC-area properties and their histories, and his commitment to integrity and ethics. Donnie speaks about the“qualitative” analysis that is needed to appraise virtually unique properties where comparable properties' characteristics require professional judgment in lieu of available straightforward comparisons.



Appraisal Institute CEO Cindy Chance said, "Donnie represents so much of what is good and noble about this profession, and the approach and perspectives that must be passed on to the next generation of diverse appraisers. Having lived in Washington, DC myself for many years, when I first met Donnie I was astonished at his knowledge of structures I knew, including my own home! Donnie's service as a member leader from the Chapter to the National Board level is also typical of his commitment to the appraisal profession and his generous spirit."



As the library of“What I Value” short videos grows, the Appraisal Institute continues to build its appraiser-centric content focused on the challenges and opportunities professional appraisers have faced, and seized, in their careers. Behind each short video are hours of B-roll, behind the scenes clips, and extended interviews which will be available to the Appraisal Institute and its Chapters as they work together to create more content that highlights to the public the essential roles that professional appraisers play in our communities and economy.

