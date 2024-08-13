Bamba Travel Unveils AI-Powered Trip Planner For Instant Complete Itinerary Booking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bamba Travel's AI-powered itinerary trip builder

The AI-powered Trip Planner in action - choose flights, hotels, and more

Happy Machu Picchu visitor from Bamba Travel

Group of friends visiting Machu Picchu via Bamba Travel

Bamba Travel's new AI-powered Trip Planner generates a complete itinerary with curated hotels and car rentals in minutes, significantly booting business growth.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planning your dream vacation just got easier with Bamba Travel's new AI-powered tool, which allows you to book and confirm complete itineraries in minutes.

Bamba Travel's innovative trip planning system lets travelers and travel agents effortlessly build and book complete itineraries within a single platform.

Simplifying the Travel Experience

Bamba Travel recognizes the frustration many face when planning trips. Since 2005, this leading tour operator in the adventure travel industry has spearheaded solutions to help many travelers who find it challenging to create detailed trip itineraries. Their latest solution? The Trip Planner, where users can finally book everything in one go and receive all confirmations in one place, transforming the travel experience.

You can now select flights, rental cars, hotels, experiences, and airport transfers all in one place. This means no more navigating multiple websites or handling numerous bookings. Everything is conveniently organized into one document with all necessary confirmations.

Empowering Travel Agents with AI

For travel agents, the AI tool simplifies itinerary creation. Agents can describe their clients' preferences, such as: "Two clients traveling to Italy for 10 days want to explore Venice, the Dolomites, Rome, and Florence, renting a car and staying in 4-star boutique hotels. They enjoy hiking, biking, nature activities, and food experiences."

Bamba Travel's new Trip Planner generates a complete itinerary with curated hotels and car rentals. Agents can review, customize, add activities, and send a branded proposal to their clients in minutes. Then clients, with a click, can book it all, and all services are automatically confirmed.

Paul Sarfati, CEO of Bamba Travel, states,“This Trip Planner will enable agents to generate more revenue and manage thousands of bookings simultaneously, significantly boosting business growth.” The tool is ideal for managing complex itineraries, driving growth, and enhancing service offerings for travel professionals.

“We are testing the AI tool with travel agents first, and then we plan to release it to direct travelers when it enhances their travel experience,” adds Sarfati.

Enhancing the Traveler Experience

The Trip Planner lets users customize their trips by choosing the number of nights in each destination, selecting curated hotels, picking travel methods (rental car, flights, buses), and selecting experiences that match their interests. All trip services can be finalized with a single click, and confirmations are provided in one convenient location, ensuring a smooth and user-friendly experience.

With Bamba Travel's new revolutionary tool, travelers can easily create personalized itineraries. It significantly cuts planning time, giving travelers more time to enjoy their vacations, and is designed to boost the travel industry's recovery by increasing revenue and promoting growth.

Sarfati emphasizes,“Many travel companies have tried to achieve this, but ours is now ready to use and it's great!

Sample Itineraries to Explore Functionality

- Costa Rica Highlights : Volcanoes, Cloud Forests & Beaches

- Peru Inca Trail Adventure : An Andean Odyssey from Lima with the Inca Trail

- Yucatan Self-Driving Adventure : Explore the Yucatan Peninsula at Your Own Pace

About Bamba Travel

Based in the United States with Mexican and Swiss founders, Bamba Travel curates exceptional travel experiences worldwide. Specializing in adventure, culture, sustainability, and authentic destinations, Bamba Travel offers guided group tours, customizable itineraries, and complete travel packages. The company is dedicated to making travel easy, enjoyable, and accessible for all travelers seeking memorable adventures.

