Fraudulent Phishing Correspondence

It has been brought to our attention that phishing correspondence, purporting to be from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (“CIMA”), is being circulated. The fraudulent correspondence purportedly originates from Mrs. Cindy Scotland, using the email address ..., which is associated with a cimoney email domain.

This is not a valid CIMA email address, and therefore recipients are advised not to click on any links or attachments within the email. We encourage the public to remain vigilant, as other fraudulent domains are likely to be employed in this campaign. Persons should also be aware that all legitimate CIMA emails end in the @cima domain. Any email not associated with this domain but purportedly from CIMA is likely fraudulent.

We are actively investigating this matter and can confirm that the CIMA network was not involved in sending these communications. Furthermore, there have been no security breaches of our systems.

Given the current climate, we urge persons to continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious emails of this nature to CIMA at ....

