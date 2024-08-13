Taiwan Commits $5,587M Towards Bilateral Cooperation Projects In St Lucia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – On August 12, 2024, Saint Lucia and Taiwan officially announced new actions to advance the government's people-first development agenda through a series of bilateral cooperation projects.

Taiwan has committed $5,587,675 towards the bilateral cooperation projects. The of Saint Lucia has identified six key initiatives which will be funded under the bilateral cooperation projects.

“These projects entail timely solutions that will improve the resiliency of community infrastructure against climate hazards, enhance the capacity of our first responders and provide targeted social interventions that develop our human capital,” said the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in a press release on August 13, 2024.

Bilateral Cooperation Projects: $5,587,675



Castries East Drainage Project – Bagatelle: $350,000

Community Centers – Castries North and Castries East: $1,500,000

Local Government Community Project: $1,358,450

West Coast Sub Fire Station: $1,200,000

Youth Economy Agency – Innovation Hub: $500,000 TVET Transformation: $679,225

“The people of Saint Lucia will inherit the immediate benefits of these projects,” said the OPM.“Saint Lucia's enduring relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) under the leadership of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre continues to redound to our citizens, communities and country in significant ways.”

“The government of Saint Lucia unreservedly extends its gratitude and thanks to the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their continuous support.

In the estimates of revenue fiscal year 2024-2025,“Grant receipts are estimated at $108.0 million reflecting a $15.8 million increase over the outturn for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.” The major contributor to the Grant inflows is the Republic of China on Taiwan – $43.9M .

Ambassador for the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Peter Chia-yen Chen, said:

“This past April, I had the privilege of sitting in parliament listening to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre deliver the 2024/2025 budget address titled 'Building Our Infrastructure for Our Resilient Economy'. I was pleased to see that many of the vital initiatives mentioned in the prime minister's speech are included in the Bilateral Cooperation proposals submitted to my embassy by the department of economic development.

“The funds we are providing today encompass six projects in several critical areas, including trade, small-scale infrastructure, social security and youth innovation. By empowering both the government and civil society, we aim to enhance national development and foster economic growth. Together, we are not just building infrastructure, but also laying the foundation for a resilient and prosperous future for our people .”

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, stated:

“When you ask us, how do we use the Taiwanese grant funds, we can tell you exactly what we do with it, where is it (sic) and how the people benefit. So the $5 million that we are getting today compliments the government of Taiwan, we are going to be using it to benefit the people of Saint Lucia – the people!”

Delivering the budget address for 2024-2025, Prime Minister Pierre noted:

“Saint Lucia holds its friendship and relationship with the government and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the highest esteem and will continue to support the government and people of Taiwan in their struggle to be accorded their rightful place in the international community .”

The OPM press release on August 13, 2024, retaliated:

“Our two island nations share common values on national development. Taiwan has embraced the government's vision to facilitate the development of our people and strengthen our economy and national infrastructure through knowledge sharing, technical cooperation, trade and financial support.”

Taiwan commits $5,587M towards bilateral cooperation projects in St Lucia