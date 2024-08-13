Shipsaving Featured On The 2024 Inc. 5000 As One Of America's Fast-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ShipSaving Ranks No. 2981 on the 2024 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 168%

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that ShipSaving ranks No. 2981 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We're thrilled to be recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation," said Ivy Li, Chief Executive Officer of ShipSaving. "From launching cutting-edge products to new partnerships with leading carriers and brands, we continue to provide seamless and cost-effective shipping solutions for our customers. This achievement would not be possible without our talented team, whose innovative spirit and hard work are at the core of our success."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .

About ShipSaving

Founded in 2019, ShipSaving is dedicated to making shipping effortless and affordable for all. By offering competitive rates, real-time tracking, and direct integration with over 40+ eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, eBay, Amazon, and TikTok, ShipSaving streamlines shipping logistics. Additionally, ShipSaving provides warehouse management solutions, helping businesses optimize their inventory and order fulfillment processes. In partnership with leading carriers such as USPS, UPS, and DHL Express, ShipSaving ensures accessible discounts for both domestic and international shipping, further enhancing operational efficiency for its customers.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community. Inc.'s proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, allows the founders of top businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

