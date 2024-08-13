Gulf Western Roofing Promotes Keith Reece To Vice President Of Sales And Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gulf Western Roofing today announced the of Keith Reece to the position of vice president of sales and operations."Keith has set the tone for 'getting the job done' at Gulf Western Roofing for the past ten years and we can think of no one better suited to carry the GWR Flag for the next ten,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph K. Lamb, Jr. and Executive Vice President Nick Stefanis.“We congratulate Keith and thank him for his dedication and hard work.”In this new role, Reece is responsible for the company's overall sales and operations functions. He will work with the executive team, supervise all employees and warehouse activities, provide strategic leadership, optimize processes and drive operational success and growth.Reece most recently served as general manager for the company, a position he held since January 2020. He joined Gulf Western Roofing in 2014 as central Florida division manager, responsible for reviewing bids, job costs and job closeouts for numerous company projects, overseeing collections, job productions and scheduling, installations and final inspections. Reece is an accomplished general manager with more than 30 years of diverse experience in various industries, including energy services and construction, and 15 years of experience in the roofing industry .About Gulf Western RoofingGulf Western Roofing was established in 1999. Located at 12622 Trade Way Dr #4, Bonita Springs, Florida 34135, the company offers roof installations, repair and maintenance, hurricane and storm response, and solar power systems. The company's industry memberships and affiliations include the National Roofing Contractors Association, the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association, Inc. and the Tile Roofing Industry Alliance. For more information, visit GulfWesternRoofing or call (239) 949-9200.###PHOTO CAPTION (color headshot): Keith Reece, Vice President of Sales and Operations, Gulf Western Roofing

