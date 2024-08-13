Flutter Soars As Results Beat, Won't Match Draftkings Surcharge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Flutter Entertainment Plc shares soared as much as 11% in extended trading after the company, the operator of the FanDuel sportsbook, reported second-quarter sales and that beat analysts' expectations.

Flutter, which recently moved its stock listing to the New York from London, generated revenue of $3.61 billion in the quarter, exceeding estimates of $3.37 billion. Adjusted rose to $2.61 a share, exceeding expectations.

The company, which also moved its operational headquarters to New York, raised its guidance for US full-year revenue to as much as $6.35 billion and expects US earnings of up to $800 million before interest, taxes, depreciation amortization.

The company is benefiting from a surge in new customers and revenue, particularly in the US, where average monthly players rose 27% to 3.47 million and sales climbed 39% to $1.53 billion.

In an interview, Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said Flutter doesn't plan to match rival DraftKings Inc., which said it will introduce a player surcharge in high-tax states such as Illinois.

Shares of Flutter traded as high as $211.80 in late trading after the results were announced. DraftKings lost as much as 6.4% to $29.44

Despite the move to New York, a reflection of the dramatic growth of the FanDuel business, Jackson said he had no plans to rename the company FanDuel or pursue an initial public offering of that business, something he once considered.

Flutter has been in the news recently as a possible acquirer. The news site Next reported the company made an offer for the Brazilian online betting business Betnacional. Jackson declined to say specifically if that was true but said mergers are a part of the company's strategy to build“podium positions” in local markets.



Asked about reports he might join a bid for ESPN Bet-parent Penn Entertainment Inc., Jackson said Flutter's name gets floated often when merger rumors fly and that“some of the best deals are ones we haven't done.

