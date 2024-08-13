Seychelles Economy: Resilience In The Face Of Global Shocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Seychelles, an archipelago nation of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, boasts a notable status as a high-income economy, with a per capita rising to $20,061 in 2023 from $11,130 in 2008, despite significant economic fluctuations.



The population of about 100,000 spans 455 square kilometers, with a large exclusive economic zone of 1,374,000 square kilometers.



This distinctive geographic positioning offers significant opportunities as well as notable vulnerabilities.



The economic journey of the Seychelles has been a rollercoaster, highlighted by a robust growth of 5.5% in 2019, followed by a severe contraction of almost 12% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The recovery was swift and strong, with GDP growth peaking at an impressive 15% in 2022, only to slow down to 2.5% in 2023.



The monetary policy has consistently supported this recovery, maintaining a low MPR of 2.0 over the past years.



It dropped to 1.75 in early 2024 in response to an inflation rate that has averaged around 3.1% from 2020 to 2023, with a spike to 9.8% in 2021.







Fiscal discipline has been a cornerstone of the Seychelles' strategy. The fiscal deficit, which peaked at 15.8% of GDP in 2020, was dramatically reduced to 1.5% by 2022 through prudent policy measures and expenditure rationalization.



Despite this, the current account deficit expanded to 8.0% of GDP in 2023. This was driven by increased import values.



Even though tourism earnings continued to recover, there was a 6% rise in tourist arrivals from the previous year.



The Seychelles' structural economic transformation has been sluggish. The agricultural sector has consistently contributed about 2.5% to GDP.

Economic Diversification and Stability in the Seychelles

In contrast, the industrial sector's contribution has stagnated around 15% over the past decade.



This slow diversification is reflected in the labor market, where there has been little shift from low-to-high-productivity sectors.



Investment levels in the Seychelles have varied, generally lying between 25% and 30% of GDP.



While robust, these investments still fall short of the ideal 33% threshold necessary for sustained economic growth.



Foreign direct investment has been crucial in the development of the tourism, fisheries, and real estate sectors. These sectors have fostered economic diversification and job creation.



Domestic resource mobilization has been effective, with the Seychelles significantly increasing its revenue generation. This was achieved by reforming its tax regime and widening the tax base.



The tax-to-GDP ratio has stabilized around 27%, comparatively high but still with potential for improvement.



In conclusion, the Seychelles has maintained economic resilience through strategic monetary and fiscal policies, complemented by efforts to diversify its economy.



However, challenges such as its small domestic market, geographical isolation, and environmental vulnerabilities persist.



These issues necessitate a continued focus on economic diversification and structural reforms to ensure sustainable growth and development.

