South Africa’S Unemployment Crisis Deepens Amid Economic Stagnation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Africa's unemployment rate increased to 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024, up from 32.9% in the first quarter, highlighting the nation's deepening economic crisis.



This shift occurred even as Eskom , the state-owned power utility, managed to keep the lights on, avoiding the widespread blackouts that typically plague the country.



Despite this, the showed little to no growth, barely escaping a technical recession. The unemployment rate is now just two percentage points away from the record high of 35.3% set in late 2021.



When considering the expanded definition, which includes discouraged job seekers, the rate soared to 42.6%, reflecting the dire state of the job market. Economic stagnation, particularly in key sectors, continues to drive this trend.



During the second quarter, the trade sector shed 111,000 jobs, and agriculture lost 45,000. The Western Cape recorded the lowest provincial unemployment rate at 22.2%.







In contrast, the North West province had a staggering 41.3% unemployment rate, which rose to 54.2% under the expanded definition. This provincial disparity underscores the uneven economic challenges across the country.



The lack of economic growth in Q2 is troubling, especially given the absence of load shedding, which typically hampers business operations. Eskom's performance, while improved, failed to stimulate significant economic activity.

Economic Outlook Amidst Political Uncertainty

The ongoing political uncertainty surrounding recent elections further complicated the economic environment, contributing to the lackluster performance.



The mining sector, critical to South Africa's GDP, saw a 3.5% year-on-year decline in production in June, with a 0.9% quarterly drop.



This sector's contraction likely prevented the economy from slipping into recession, as lower power demand from mining may have helped Eskom maintain a consistent electricity supply.



Looking ahead, economists are cautiously optimistic about the second half of 2024. The Government of National Unity's establishment, Eskom's stable performance, and potential interest rate cuts could signal a shift.



However, whether these factors will curb the rising unemployment rate remains uncertain. The economy's fragility and its proximity to a record-high joblessness rate suggest a challenging road ahead.

