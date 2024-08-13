(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the“ Company ”) (CBOE: NGRB; OTC Pink: NGRBF; Frankfurt: O83) announces that it has not filed its audited annual statements, management's discussion and analysis, related certifications for the financial year ended April 30, 2024, and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024 (the“ Required Filings ”) before the filing deadline of July 29, 2024, as a result of delays and the implementation of various additional processes by the Company's auditor.



Upon application by the Company, the British Columbia Securities Commission has issued a management cease trade order on July 30, 2024 (the“ MCTO ”), under the provisions of National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“ NP 12-203 ”) so as to permit the continued trading in the Company's common shares by persons other than insiders and employees of the Company. The Company's finance and accounting teams are working diligently with its auditors, and the Company hopes to have the audit of the Company's audited annual financial statements completed, and the Required Filings filed, on or about August 31, 2024.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Company remains in default of the Required Filings filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by the Company to remedy the default, particulars of any failure by the Company to fulfill these provisions, any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Company not previously disclosed. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings nor is there in other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics operates commissary and ghost kitchens from its two locations in Vancouver, BC. Additionally, the Company is developing the“Lily app”, which is an AI-powered mobile application designed to provide personalized food recommendations and automated meal-planning.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Francisco Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (236) 471-1357

...

