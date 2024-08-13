(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global call center outsourcing size is estimated to grow by USD 25.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

4.37%

during the forecast period. Rise of emerging countries as call center destinations

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increase in m and a and strategic alliances among vendors. However,

increasing cost of call center outsourcing services

Key market players include 247 Inc., Alorica Inc., Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Continuum Global Solutions LLC, Datacom Group Ltd., DiRAD Technologies Inc., Epicenter Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Five9 Inc., Helpware Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group Plc, StarTek Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, and XACT Acquisition LLC.







Call Center Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, UK, Australia, Germany, and India Key companies profiled 247 Inc., Alorica Inc., Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Continuum Global Solutions LLC, Datacom Group Ltd., DiRAD Technologies Inc., Epicenter Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Five9 Inc., Helpware Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group Plc, StarTek Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, Transcom Holding AB, and XACT Acquisition LLC

Market Driver

The call center outsourcing market is witnessing intense competition among vendors, leading them to form strategic partnerships and acquisitions with various market players. These collaborations enable vendors to expand geographically and gain access to technological expertise. For instance, Atento opened its first call center in the Philippines at Iloilo Business Park in May 2023, while NobelBiz introduced OMNI+ Awaken Scripting to streamline contact center scripting processes in April 2023. In June 2022, Majorel Group Luxembourg SA and Sitel merged to create a new global leader in customer experience, and Teleperformance acquired Health Advocate, Inc. These strategic moves are expected to positively impact the growth of the call center outsourcing market.



The call center outsourcing market is experiencing significant trends that are shaping the industry. Skilled labor is in high demand for handling complex customer queries. Technological progress, including digital transformation, machine learning (ML), automation, AI, data analytics, and cloud-based solutions, is driving efficiency and cost savings. Round-the-clock operations, flexibility, and scalability cater to diverse business needs. Customer experience remains a top priority, with multichannel services, multilingual support, instant messaging platforms, chatbots, messaging apps, social media, and omnichannel assistance enhancing engagement. Barriers to communication, absence of control, regulatory compliance difficulties, and quality concerns persist, necessitating effective strategies. Inbound, outbound, and multilingual services are popular, with telecom and IT, government and defense, healthcare, and IT and telecom sectors leading the way. Onshore, nearshore, and offshore outsourcing models, along with subscription-based models, offer varying benefits. Employee satisfaction and regulatory compliance are essential for sustainable growth.



Market

Challenges



Call center outsourcing is a business strategy that optimizes process efficiency and enhances customer relationships for companies. Outsourcing call center services helps reduce operating costs and increase efficiencies. However, the industry faces challenges, including high attrition rates due to monotonous and stressful work conditions. Agents handle high volumes of calls while adhering to rigid scripts, leading to health issues like stress, insomnia, and hypertension. To maintain smooth workflows, call centers must hire and train new staff frequently, increasing costs. Vendors are adopting technologies like voice

bots and social media management tools to enhance productivity. AI and RPA process automation and growing investments in cloud computing simplify business processes. However, these ongoing investments in technology, process improvement, and infrastructure increase the cost of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), potentially hindering market growth. The global call center outsourcing market may face challenges in balancing these costs while maintaining profitability during the forecast period. The call center outsourcing market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. Skilled labor availability is a major concern, as is keeping up with technological progress. Round-the-clock operations require flexibility and scalability, while maintaining high customer experience is crucial. Digital transformation brings new opportunities, but also barriers to communication and absence of control. Regulatory compliance difficulties can hinder growth in inbound, outbound, and

multichannel services. Technologies like machine learning, automation, blockchain, AI, data analytics, and omnichannel assistance are transforming the industry. Onshore, nearshore, and offshore outsourcing models offer various benefits, from cost savings to employee satisfaction. Subscription-based models provide flexibility, while IT services, telecom, and government sectors offer significant opportunities. Fundamental skills like multilingual support, instant messaging platforms, chatbots, messaging apps, social media, cloud-based solutions, and cloud sourcing are essential for success. Overcoming these challenges requires a strategic approach and continuous innovation.

Segment Overview



This call center outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 IT and telecom

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Retail 1.5 Others



2.1 Inbound 2.2 Outbound



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 IT and telecom-

The IT and telecom segment holds a significant market share in the global call center outsourcing industry. This growth can be attributed to the increasing technological advances, substantial growth in data traffic, and rising consumer demand for digital communication and content. The telecom services industry is projected to continue growing with the introduction of 5G technology. Telecom organizations are investing heavily in 5G, with estimates suggesting there will be 3.6 billion 5G connections by 2025, increasing to 4.4 billion by 2027. To focus on core offerings, IT and telecom companies outsource their customer relationship management functions to call center organizations. Maintaining in-house call centers requires substantial investments and resources, making outsourcing an attractive option. Companies like AT&T Inc. Have outsourced their customer support functions to vendors such as Teleperformance, Alorica, and Convergys. The shift towards digital transformation and the rise in communication channels necessitated by 5G development will fuel the growth of the IT and telecom segment in the call center outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The call center outsourcing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective customer support solutions. Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are revolutionizing the industry, enabling personalized and automated interactions. Omnichannel assistance, multilingual support, instant messaging platforms, chatbots, messaging apps, social media, and round-the-clock operations are becoming essential for meeting customer needs across various channels. Fundamental skills like language proficiency and customer service expertise remain crucial, but technological progress is driving the need for a more skilled labor force. Flexibility and scalability are key benefits of outsourcing, allowing businesses to adapt to changing customer demands and seasonal fluctuations. Digital transformation, offshore outsourcing, subscription-based models, employee satisfaction, machine learning (ML), automation, and blockchain technology are shaping the future of the call center outsourcing market.

Market Research Overview

The Call Center Outsourcing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective customer support solutions. Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are transforming call centers, enabling personalized and automated interactions. Omnichannel assistance, multilingual support, and instant messaging platforms are becoming essential for providing seamless customer experiences across various channels. Cloud-based solutions and cloud sourcing are gaining popularity for their flexibility and scalability. Technological progress, including chatbots, messaging apps, social media, and IT services, are revolutionizing customer engagement. Sectors like government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others, are embracing call center outsourcing for fundamental skills and skilled labor. Round-the-clock operations, flexibility, and scalability are crucial benefits, while customer experience, digital transformation, and service quality are key drivers. Barriers to communication, absence of control, and regulatory compliance difficulties are challenges. Inbound, outbound, and multichannel services are common offerings, with telecom and IT sectors being major consumers. Onshore, nearshore, and offshore outsourcing models, subscription-based models, employee satisfaction, machine learning (ML), automation, and blockchain technology are shaping the future of the call center outsourcing market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



IT And Telecom



BFSI



Healthcare



Retail

Others

Type



Inbound

Outbound

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

