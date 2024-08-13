Wolf Conservation Center Encourages Global Audience To Race Like Wolves

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fitness Challenge Inspires Participants to Go the Distance for Wolves

SOUTH SALEM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) is excited to announce the Race Like a Wolf 2024 challenge , a month-long event running throughout September. This unique challenge invites participants to test their endurance by committing to either 100 miles on foot or 200 miles on bike, all while supporting the vital work of wolf conservation.Beginning on September 1, participants across the globe are encouraged complete their miles anytime and anywhere, and can track their progress through an app on their phone. Race Like a Wolf provides a perfect opportunity for participants to set and surpass their personal records while supporting a great cause; top fundraisers and finishers will even win prizes!Last year, Race Like a Wolf participant Daniel Lockhart took the challenge to the next level by raising over $2,500! During his teenage years, he was interested in wildlife biology, and participating in Race Like a Wolf was Daniel's opportunity to achieve a lifelong running goal and give back meaningfully. Daniel logged a 100-mile run in just under 24 hours (23:25:19 to be exact!), fulfilling his long-distance running dream and his passion for helping wolves.Race Like a Wolf goes beyond your average race – it's a movement to support the preservation and protection of wolves. Funds raised during this event will directly contribute to the WCC's educational programs and efforts to protect and preserve critically endangered wolf species.“We are thrilled to launch the Race Like a Wolf 2024 challenge, offering a unique way for individuals to support wolf conservation while achieving personal fitness goals,” said Patrice Capobianchi, Senior Donor Relations Manager.“Every mile completed helps us move closer to a future where wolves can thrive in the wild.”About the Wolf Conservation Center:The Wolf Conservation Center (WCC), founded in 1999, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit environmental education organization. The WCC's mission is to advance the survival of wolves by inspiring a global community through education, advocacy, research, and recovery.For more information about the Wolf Conservation Center, please visit .

Patrice Capobianchi, Senior Donor Relations Manager

Wolf Conservation Center

+1 914-763-2373 ext. 120

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube