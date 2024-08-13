(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) is wrapping up as Gastroenterology of the Rockies gets ready to open new in Denver.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gastroenterology of the Rockies Announces New GI Clinic Opening in Denver

The countdown is ticking as Gastroenterology of the Rockies prepares to open a new GI clinic in Denver. Clinic doors open August 26, 2024 at the new address: 1830 Franklin Street in Denver. The endoscopy center will open shortly after and will be announced.

Patients can start scheduling appointments now with our board-certified gastroenterologists and advanced practice providers.

“The addition of this larger GI clinic in the heart of downtown Denver will give more patients access to quality digestive care at a time when we are faced with a physician shortage, especially in specialties like gastroenterology,” said Lara Kelley, CEO, with Gastroenterology of the Rockies. Adding that we are seeing an upswing in younger patients presenting with colon cancer risk factors, she added.

By moving into a larger space combined with adding new healthcare partnerships, Gastroenterology of the Rockies is positioned to offer an expanded line of ancillary services in this state-of-the-art facility. This includes on-site biologic infusion therapy services and clinical trials that provide patients with new and innovative therapies, Kelley added.

Upon opening, the on-site endoscopy services will include high-tech medical devices like GI Genius® – allows gastroenterologists to screen for and remove colon polyps at various stages of growth and different types – often hidden to the human eye. This AI-powered device offers a 99.7 percent sensitivity rate.

Another offering, FibroScan®, a minimally invasive screening device that assesses biomarkers to detect advanced stages of liver fibrosis and fatty liver disease. Our comprehensive liver health program is led by David Cristin, MD, gastroenterologist.

Rohan Clarke, MD, FACG, gastroenterologist, will provide expertise in advanced therapeutics , and Joshua Steinberg, MD, gastroenterologist, will continue to lead the Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Crohn's & Colitis Program as its director. Gastroenterologists Tim Dobin, DO and Wes Prichard, DO will also be at the new Denver location.

Gerald Kidd, PA-C and Susan Gieske, PA-C will also provide patient care.

To schedule an interview with Lara Kelley, CEO, or our gastroenterologists in Denver, please contact Elise Oberliesen at ... or call 303-604-5000, extension 1010.

About Us -- Gastroenterology of the Rockies operates seven GI clinics and endoscopy centers in Denver and Boulder. Our mission is to advance digestive health and of life for all our patients. We specialize in gastrointestinal health including colonoscopy procedures, liver disease and hepatology, advanced endoscopic procedures, and inflammatory bowel disease – Crohn's and Colitis. We treat a variety of conditions including abdominal pain, acid reflux (GERD), constipation and diarrhea, Celiac disease, colitis, hemorrhoids, pancreas and biliary diseases, stomach and esophageal conditions, and irritable bowel syndrome.

