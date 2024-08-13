Aaniie Achieves Top 10% Ranking In The 2024 Inc. 5000 List For Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The U.S

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Aaniie, Inc. ranks No. 453 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're thrilled to see our company recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies,” says Scott Zielski, Aaniie CEO.“This achievement reflects the incredible dedication of the entire Aaniie team and the success of our rapidly expanding customer base of care providers. It's Aaniie's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence providing technology solutions to enhance care and improve outcomes as we continue to push what is possible that is being recognized today."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. Headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Aaniie is the only Northern Wisconsin-based company to make Inc's list and is ranked 5th overall for Wisconsin-based companies recognized.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . Because Aaniie ranked within the top 500 companies, they will also appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

From its foundation, Aaniie's innovative market leadership in the home care industry led to a natural expansion to serve providers who manage personal care services in senior living communities, as well as child care providers. With its growing family of users, the Aaniie platform focuses on creating innovative world-class workflows and helping providers, caregivers, and families connect to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie is the developer of a complete SaaS caregiver workforce management and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated, connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging emerging technologies like advanced automation and gamification, Aaniie is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience. For more information visit aaniie .

