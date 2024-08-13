Valenz® Health Honored Again, Ranking No. 2155 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RADNOR, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Vālenz® ranks as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America: No. 2155 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, and No. 155 among health services companies. This marks the fourth time in the past five years that Valenz Health has appeared as an Inc. 5000 honoree.The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia and many other high-profile brands have been Inc. 5000 honorees.“We're thrilled to be recognized again this year among America's fastest-growing private companies , confirming the success of our unique approach to delivering innovative and transformative models in simplifying healthcare,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz Health.“As our company continues to expand, we're driving tremendous momentum toward unlocking new strategic growth opportunities for our customers while facilitating high-value care for everyone we serve.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating significant economic disruption over the past three years. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.“To see all the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller,” said Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief.After joining the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2020, Valenz Health has continued to experience consistently rapid growth, both organic and acquisitive. Valenz Health has acquired six companies since 2022 – most recently Healthcare BluebookTM, the industry's leading healthcare quality and cost navigation solution for consumers and responsible employers nationwide.As a long-respected partner of providers and payers to ensure an elevated experience for all in the healthcare value chain, Valenz Health leverages its fully integrated solutions on a single platform to simplify healthcare. Offering unparalleled access to provider cost, quality and utilization data, Valenz Health empowers members and customers with the information they need to choose high-value care that ensures the best possible outcomes.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, visit . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting today, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20.About Vālenz® HealthVālenz® Health is the platform to simplify healthcare – the destination for employers, payers, providers and members to reduce costs, improve quality, and elevate the healthcare experience. The Valenz mindset and culture of innovation combine to create a distinctly different approach to an inefficient, uninspired health system. With fully integrated solutions, Valenz engages early and often to execute across the entire patient journey – from care navigation and management to payment integrity, plan performance and provider verification. With a 99% client retention rate, we elevate expectations to a new level of efficiency, effectiveness and transparency where smarter, better, faster healthcare is possible. For more information, visit valenzhealth .About the Inc. 5000 MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

Carol Dobies

Dobies Health Marketing

+1 816-595-6720

...