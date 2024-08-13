5 Week Countdown To National Voter Registration Day Has Begun!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over 140 National Organizations, Businesses, and Election Official Associations Join Forces to Promote Voter Registration Ahead of September 17 Celebration

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizing is underway for the 2024 National Voter Registration Day to be held on September 17. With just five weeks to go, the holiday has recruited a record number of major national partners.

The 140+ strong coalition of businesses, national

nonprofits, election official associations, and other organizations are using their platforms and resources to raise awareness of voter registration opportunities across the country. In addition to the national partners, Nonprofit VOTE, which manages the collaborative holiday, expects over 4,500 community partners to host local events across the nation.

Organizing for this year's National Voter Registration Day got a boost last month when Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Deb Fischer (R-NE) pushed a bi-partisan resolution (SR766) through the US Senate proclaiming September 17, 2024 to be National Voter Registration Day. The Senate resolution reinforces the holiday's long-standing reputation as a nonpartisan event that brings all Americans together in celebration of our democracy.

In addition to longstanding supporters such as Google, the League of Women Voters, Paramount Network, and the National Basketball Association, the 2024 network includes notable newcomers like PepsiCo and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, highlighting the expanding reach and impact of this national movement that first kicked off in 2012. They are among the 142 Premier Partners that signed on to support the 2024 event.

"We are incredibly excited to see such a diverse and influential group of major national partners, our Premier Partners, come together for National Voter Registration Day 2024," said Chyann Sapp, Campaign Director for National Voter Registration Day. "Their commitment to celebrating our democracy by promoting voter registration opportunities on the holiday is vital in ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate."

In addition to the national partners, Sapp said the holiday continues its nationwide recruitment of thousands of local partners. "These local food pantries, public libraries, universities and campus-based organizations, and other community partners do the real work of meeting voters face-to-face. It's their ability to turn clipboards and conversations into newly registered voters that makes this holiday a uniquely effective force for getting America registered to vote in time for their next trip to the ballot box."

In the lead-up to September 17, National Voter Registration Day will work closely with both national and local partners to distribute educational materials, coordinate events, and share key messages about the importance of voter registration. Recruitment for partners remains ongoing and interested groups are encouraged to

sign up at NationalVoterRegistrationDay .

###

About:

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan holiday held each September to raise awareness of voter registration opportunities. It is endorsed by every major election official association. Key sponsors for 2024 include Aflac, American Property Owners Alliance, CAA, Carnegie Corporation of NY, Civic Responsibility Project, Google, Levi Strauss & Co., Microsoft, Paramount, National Association of Realtors, Room & Board, Target, and the Wallace Coulter Foundation.

SOURCE National Voter Registration Day