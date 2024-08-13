(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



MEXICO CITY, Aug. 13, 2024

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte)

was recognized as Most Honored Company at the annual 2024 Latin America Executive Team ranking of the prestigious US publication, Institutional Investor, considered a reference for investors around the world.

This year, GFNorte was awarded first place in the following eight categories: Best Company Board of Directors , presided over by Mr. Carlos Hank González , and Best Chief Executive Officer , held by Mr. Marcos Ramírez Miguel . These measures include financial companies in Latin America (excluding Brazil by virtue of the Institutional Investor methodology), as well as companies in all industries in Mexico.

The other ranking categories in which GFNorte ranked in first place are the following:



Best CFO : Mr. Rafael Arana de la Garza.

Best IRO : Mr. Tomás Lozano Derbez.

Best IR Team : GFNorte.

Best IR Program : GFNorte.

Best ESG : GFNorte. Best Investor Day : GFNorte.

The attributes measured in the different categories are, among others, the following: credibility, leadership, business and market knowledge and communication .

Mr. Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte , said: "I am very proud for the specialized publication, Institutional Investor, to have acknowledged Grupo Financiero Banorte's talent for the third year in a row. We undoubtedly have the best teams and leaders in the financial sector in Latin America and among Mexican companies in different sectors."

Mr. Marcos Ramírez Miguel, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte , said: "Turning the ordinary into extraordinary implies a commitment by all of us who are a part of Banorte, we're headed the right way! That's why we are the best bank for our investors, clients and colleagues."

About Mr. Carlos Hank González

Carlos Hank González is a seasoned professional in both the business and banking sectors, has amassed a wealth of experience through his numerous high-ranking roles within the industry and his membership on the boards of several important corporations.

He was promoted to the position of Chairman of the Board for Grupo Financiero Banorte in January 2015, having been a board member since October of the previous year.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Carlos Hank González also heads the Banorte Foundation. This non-profit organization is committed to providing support to underprivileged communities and promoting progress in various sectors including education, science, medicine, technology, and economic and sustainable development.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on finance, which he obtained from Universidad Iberoamericana.

More information on the Institutional Investor ranking

Institutional Investor is a leading international financial publication with over 50 years of experience. Its readers are the most influential decision makers in asset and bank management around the world. For over 30 years, the publication has acknowledged companies through its global rankings. Its classification integrity and credibility have been the benchmark for excellence.

Ranking results are backed by the opinion of 1,140 investment experts of over 500 financial service companies. During the survey, participants were asked to rate Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officers, Chief Financial Officers and Investment Relation professionals, as well as the company ASG strategies.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) is the leading Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and legal entities through its banking, stock exchange, mutual funds, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio manager and remittance businesses.

Afore XXI Banorte, the largest pension fund in the country by asset management, also belongs to GFNorte. GFNorte is a public company listed in the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 33,372 employees, 1,172 branches, 10,712 ATMs, 219,586 Point of Sale Terminals and 19,754 correspondent offices, which, in alliance with OXXO, will reach almost 41 thousand.

