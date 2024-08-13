(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Corporation (Aris Mining or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A:

ARMN) announces its full and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (Q2

2024 and H1 2024, respectively). Aris Mining previously reported H1 2024 production of 99,983 ounces and reaffirmed the Company is on track to meet the lower end of its 2024 consolidated production guidance of 220,000 to 240,000 ounces with the processing plant expansion at the Segovia Operations and construction of the Marmato Lower Mine progressing as planned.



Q2 2024 Q1 2024 H1 2024 Gold production (ounces) (Segovia & Marmato) 49,216 50,768 99,983 EBITDA1 $30.8M $22.4M $53.2M Adjusted EBITDA1 $36.1M $28.4M $64.5M Net earnings (loss) $5.7M or $0.04/share $(0.7)M or $(0.01)/share $5.0M or $0.03/share Adjusted earnings1 $12.7M or $0.08/share $5.4M or $0.04/share $18.1M or $0.12/share

Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining, commented: "Amid favorable gold prices, Aris Mining reported EBITDA of $53.2 million for the first half of 2024, with adjusted earnings per share reaching $0.12. During this period, the Company invested $70 million in growth projects, including $7.5 million allocated to exploration programs. As highlighted in our recent news release, our drilling program at Segovia continues to deliver high grade intersections, confirming the continuity and extension of the large-scale veins at depth and along strike, and supporting Segovia's status as one of the highest grade gold operations in the world.



In H1 2024, we processed relatively lower grade material at Segovia, averaging 9.3 g/t Au, and experienced an unplanned seven-day plant maintenance shutdown in April. However, since May, the Segovia plant has been operating at its design capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day (tpd) and is on track for expansion to 3,000 tpd by early 2025 to support future production growth. Despite these operational challenges in H1 2024, Aris Mining remains on track to meet the lower end of its full-year gold production guidance of 220,000 to 240,000 ounces.

Segovia generated a significant AISC1 margin of $60.6 million for H1 2024, including $7.2 million from the third-party Contract Mining Partners (CMP) mill-feed purchase business. The business model for our CMPs, with mill-feed purchases based on the current price of gold, is designed to maintain relatively stable margins while we grow gold production and strengthen our community relationships. We are updating our cash cost per ounce guidance range to $1,125 to $1,225 and AISC guidance range to $1,400 to $1,500, primarily as a result of the rise in gold prices since our initial guidance was set in January 2024 using a $2,000 per ounce gold price assumption.

Meanwhile, construction of the Marmato Lower Mine is advancing on schedule. As of the end of June 2024, the estimated cost to complete the Lower Mine construction stood at $246 million, of which $122 million will be funded by stream financing, leaving a net cost of $124 million to be funded by the Company. In addition to receiving the first $40 million milestone payment related to the stream financing in Q3 2024, we are also expecting a cash inflow of approximately $20 million in the third quarter related to our 2023 VAT receivables net of corporate taxes payable. With 2024 production weighted towards the second half of this year, we are executing our transformational expansion projects as planned, and targeting an annual production rate of approximately 500,000 ounces of gold by the second half of 2026.

We are also progressing the new development plan study for our 51% owned Soto Norte Project to unlock our next growth project for 2027 and beyond."

__________________________ 1

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (net) earnings and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures in this document. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under GAAP, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section in this document for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's interim financial statements.

Segovia Operations Review

At the Segovia Operations in Q2 2024, the cash cost per ounce was $1,222 for Owner Mining operations and $1,174 for On-Title CMP operations. The cash costs for Owner Mining remained relatively stable, with a modest 3% increase compared to Q1 2024. However, the cash costs for On-Title CMPs rose by 11% over the previous quarter, directly driven by a 12% increase in realized gold prices, to $2,308 per ounce in Q2.

Similarly, the purchase and processing costs per ounce for material delivered by Third-Party CMPs, who operate off-title, increased by 29% in Q2 2024. This was due to both the rise in realized gold prices and the delivery of significantly higher-grade material in Q2, which averaged 29.1 g/t Au, compared to 18.7 g/t Au in Q1. Despite the higher costs, this segment generated a sales margin of $3.8 million in Q2 2024, compared to a $3.4 million margin in Q1 2024.

Segovia Operating Information by Segment



Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Change H1 2024













Owner Mining & On-title CMPs

























Gold produced (ounces)



36,400 39,915 (9)

% 76,315 Gold sold (ounces)



36,117 40,253 (10)

% 76,370 Cash cost per ounce sold - owner ($ per oz sold)1



1,222 1,192 3

% 1,206 Cash cost per ounce sold - on-title CMPs ($ per oz sold)1



1,174 1,061 11

% 1,114 AISC/oz sold - owner & on-title CMPs ($ per oz sold)1



1,527 1,439 6

% 1,481 AISC sales margin (%)1,2



34

% 30

%

32

% AISC margin ($'000)1



28,388 25,064 13

% 53,452













Third-Party Purchased Material (Off-title CMPs)

























Gold produced (ounces)



7,305 4,993 46

% 12,298 Gold sold (ounces)



7,248 5,036 44

% 12,284 Purchase & processing cost per ounce ($ per oz sold)1



1,790 1,386 29

% 1,625 Third-Party sales margin (%)1,2



23

% 33

%

26

% Third-Party sales margin ($'000)1,2



3,785 3,403 11

% 7,189

1

Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section for a full reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Interim Financial Statements. 2

Sales margin is calculated as AISC margin over revenues as disclosed above, sales margin is considered by management to be a useful metric of the operations' profitability.

Total Segovia Operating Information Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Change H1 2024 Average realized gold price ($/ounce sold) 2,308 2,061 12

% 2,185 Tonnes milled (t) 155,912 154,425 1

% 310,337 Average tonnes milled per day (tpd) 1,834 1,817 1

% 1,826 Average gold grade processed (g/t) 9.14 9.42 (3)

% 9.28 Gold produced (ounces) 43,705 44,908 (3)

% 88,613 Cash costs ($/ounce sold)1 1,299 1,162 12

% 1,229 AISC – total ($/ounce sold)1 1,571 1,434 10

% 1,501

1

Non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section for a full reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Interim Financial Statements.

Segovia Cash Cost and AISC Outlook

Forecasting full-year costs is challenging due to the direct link between CMP costs and the price of gold, which is used to determine the mill-feed purchase cost. However, the CMP business model is designed to maintain relatively stable margins while we grow gold production and strengthen our community relationships. Considering H1 2024 results, the expectation of continued inflationary cost pressures, and the potential for higher gold prices, we now anticipate cash costs per ounce at Segovia to range from $1,125 to $1,225 for the full year 2024, compared to our prior guidance of $975 to $1,075. Similarly, we now expect full year 2024 AISC per ounce at Segovia to range from $1,400 to $1,500, up from our prior AISC guidance of $1,225 to $1,325.

Segovia Expansion Project



As announced in Q4 2023, the Segovia expansion project aims to increase processing capacity from 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes per day and is progressing as scheduled

Overall engineering work is 85% complete

The manufacturing of the new ball mill was completed on time, and final payment has been made. The new ball mill is expected to be delivered to site in September

Construction progress includes the installation of concrete retaining walls, foundations for new equipment and the CMP receiving facilities, and assembly of the conveyor belts

Additional work on the foundations and capital expenditures have increased the overall budget to $15 million Once the expansion is complete in early 2025, and following a ramp up period, Segovia is expected to produce over 300,000 ounces of gold per year

Marmato Lower Mine Expansion



Aris Mining commenced construction of the new Marmato Lower Mine in Q3 2023 following the receipt of environmental permits in July 2023. The Lower Mine will access wider porphyry mineralization below the Upper Mine, with both mines estimated to produce a combined 162,000 ounces of gold per year over a 20-year mine life2

Detailed design and engineering of the process facility are over 90% complete. Manufacturing of the process plant equipment ordered in Q1 2024 is progressing on schedule, with long lead items on track to meet contractual delivery dates

The portal development is ahead of schedule, with completion expected by the end of August 2024. The contractor selected for the twin decline is preparing equipment for mobilization

Preparation of the access road to the processing plant is progressing well and asphalting commenced in August 2024

Design and engineering of the power supply to the mine and process plant are complete and the land rights acquisition process continues for the main power line

Design of the paste plant and water treatment plant are underway As of end of June 2024, the estimated cost to complete the Lower Mine construction was $246 million, of which $122 million will be funded by stream financing; resulting in $124 million of cost to complete on a net basis

_________________________________

2 Refer to the pre-feasibility study on the Marmato Lower Mine Project with an effective date of June 30, 2022, see Section "Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure"

Marmato Lower Mine – Construction Budget



$ million Construction spend (August 2023 to June 2024)1 34 Estimated cost to complete (as of June 30, 2024) 246 Total construction budget 280 Remaining stream funding 122 Remaining net construction budget 124



1 Relates to costs directly associated with the construction of the plant, mining and other surface infrastructure of the Marmato Lower Mine Project, exclusive of costs associated with other ancillary activities supporting the wider Marmato Mine complex.

Soto Norte Project (PSN)



On June 28, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of an additional 31% interest in PSN, increasing its total ownership to 51%, with Mubadala retaining a 49% interest in PSN and becoming a 9.3% shareholder of Aris Mining

In 2023, Aris Mining completed a technical and economic assessment of PSN that considered a scaled-down mining concept with optimizations including: (i) reducing the environmental footprint; (ii) building a smaller processing plant with a longer operating life; (iii) adopting a flexible mining method to target higher-grade material earlier in the mine life; (iv) installing a paste backfill plant to minimize surface tailings storage requirements; and (v) replacing the 6.9 km tunnel to connect the mine and the processing plant site with a rope conveyor

The PSN development team is being integrated into the Company's management structure and procedures. The Company will sole fund certain operating costs during the pre-licensing period, with non-operating and project construction costs funded on a pro-rata ownership basis

Local CMPs will be integrated into the new PSN design and development plan Feasibility level studies are underway, with results expected in early 2025

Toroparu Project



Aris Mining continues to advance the Toroparu project, including analysis of the available options for power generation and access routes to the project and order of magnitude studies on the associated capital and operating costs We have submitted all documentation required to renew our Environmental License at Toroparu for a further term of five years and expect to receive approval from the Guyana Environmental Protection Agency shortly

Cash Flow Generation

($000s) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 H1 2024 Gold Revenue $114,170 $105,190 $219,360







Total cash cost1 (69,775) (64,811) (134,586) Royalties (4,204) (4,092) (8,296) Social contributions (2,271) (3,455) (5,726)

Sustaining exploration1 (2,006) (990) (2,996)

Sustaining capital - other1 (5,364) (6,836) (12,200) All in sustaining cost (AISC) 1 (83,620) (80,184) (163,804)







AISC Margin 30,550 25,006 55,556









Taxes paid2 (8,497) - (8,497) General and administration expense2 (2,053) (4,207) (6,260) Increase in VAT receivable (8,345) (9,090) (17,435) Other changes in working capital (1,781) (17,816) (19,596) Impact of foreign exchange losses on cash balances2 (2,240) (322) (2,562) Cash flow from operations 7,634 (6,429) 1,206







Expansion and growth capital expenditure1 at:





Marmato Upper Mine (1,046) (1,878) (2,924) Marmato Lower Mine (19,143) (14,865) (34,008) Regional exploration (4,518) (2,951) (7,469) Segovia Operations (11,765) (8,472) (20,238) Toroparu Project (2,079) (1,939) (4,018) Corporate (1,112) - (1,112) Total expansion and growth capital (39,663) (30,105) (69,769)







Cash flow from operations after expansion capital (32,029) (36,534) (68,563)







Proceeds from warrant/option exercises2 16,827 7,671 24,498 Principal repayment of Gold Notes2 (3,695) (3,694) (7,389) Net transaction costs from Soto Norte Acqusition2 (834) - (834) Capitalized interest paid2 (3,549) (2,594) (6,143) Repayment of convertible debenture2 (1,325) - (1,325) Interest (paid) received - net 35 (10,598) (10,563) Total financial and other costs 7,459 (9,215) (1,756)







Cash flow after expansion capital, financing and other costs (24,570) (45,749) (70,319)







Cash contributions to investment in associate2 (1,270) (1,376) (2,646) Net change in cash 2

(25,840) (47,125) (72,965)







Opening cash balance at beginning of period2 147,497 194,622 194,622 Closing cash balance at end of period 2 $121,657 $147,497 $121,657

1. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section for full details on cash costs ($ per oz sold), AISC ($ per oz sold), and additions to mining interests split by nature and site. 2. As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Aris Mining's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and related MD&A

are available on SEDAR+, in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and in the Financials section of Aris Mining's website here . Hard copies of the interim financial statements are available free of charge by written request to [email protected] .

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining is a gold producer in the Americas, currently operating two mines with expansions underway in Colombia. The Segovia Operations and the Marmato Upper Mine produced 226,000 ounces of gold in 2023. Aris Mining is targeting a production rate of approximately 500,000 ounces of gold per year in the second half of 2026, following a ramp-up period after the Segovia mill expansion, scheduled for completion in Q1 2025, and the Marmato Lower Mine's first gold pour in late 2025. Aris Mining also operates the 51% owned Soto Norte joint venture, where Feasibility level studies are underway on a new, smaller scale development plan, with results expected in early 2025. In Guyana, Aris Mining is advancing Toroparu, a gold/copper project.

Aris Mining intends to pursue acquisitions and other growth opportunities to unlock value through scale and diversification. Aris Mining promotes the formalization of traditional miners into contract mining partners as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.

Additional information on Aris Mining can be found at , ,

and on .

Cautionary Language

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free cash flow, cash costs ($ per oz sold), AISC ($ per oz sold), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/earning, sustaining capital and expenditures on growth capital are non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS or by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. For full details on these measures and ratios refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (MD&A). The MD&A is incorporated by reference into this news release and is available at , on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and in its filings with the SEC at .

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release for the current and comparative periods to the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's Q2 2024 interim financial statements.

Cash costs per ounce

Reconciliation of total cash costs by business unit at the Segovia Operations to the cash costs as disclosed above.



Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 43,366 6,103 49,469 48,381 5,847 54,228 Cost of sales1 62,282 14,712 76,994 51,030 11,917 62,947 Less: royalties1 (3,078) (1,126) (4,204) (3,488) (1,127) (4,615) Add: by-product revenue1 (2,862) (153) (3,015) (2,755) (322) (3,077) Total cash costs 56,342 56,342 69,775 44,787 10,468 55,255 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,299



$926



Total cash cost including royalties 59,420



48,275



Total cash cost including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) $1,370



$998







Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato1 Total Total gold sold (ounces) 88,654 11,860 100,513 93,289 10,097 103,386 Cost of sales1 120,231 28,096 148,327 95,113 21,539 116,652 Less: royalties1 (6,086) (2,210) (8,296) (6,148) (1,877) (8,025) Add: by-product revenue1 (5,180) (265) (5,445) (7,632) (488) (8,120) Less: other adjustments - - - - 77 77 Total cash costs 108,965 25,621 134,586 81,333 19,251 100,584 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,229



$872



Total cash cost including royalties 115,051



87,481



Total cash cost including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) $1,298



$938



















Three months ended March 31, 2024

($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 45,288 5,756 51,044 Cost of sales1 57,949 13,384 71,333 Less: royalties1 (3,008) (1,084) (4,092) Add: by-product revenue1 (2,318) (112) (2,430) Total cash costs 52,623 12,188 64,811 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,162



Total cash cost including royalties 55,631





Total cash cost including royalties ($ per oz gold sold) $1,228





1 As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.





Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner On-title

CMP Off-title

CMP Total Owner On-title

CMP Off-title

CMP Total Total gold sold (ounces) 20,182 15,935 7,248 43,365 27,169 14,686 6,526 48,381 Cost of sales1 28,530 20,774 12,977 62,282 24,057 16,999 9,974 51,030 Less: royalties1 (1,720) (1,358) - (3,078) (2,264) (1,224) - (3,488) Add: by-product revenue1 (2,151) (711) - (2,862) (2,003) (752) - (2,755) Total cash costs 24,659 18,705 12,977 56,342 19,790 15,023 9,974 44,787 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,222 $1,174 $1,790 $1,299 $728 $1,023 $1,528 $926



Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner On-title

CMP Off-title

CMP Total Owner On-title

CMP Off-title

CMP Total Total gold sold (ounces) 42,628 33,742 12,283 88,653 52,120 29,011 12,158 93,289 Cost of sales1 58,613 41,659 19,957 120,231 43,939 33,873 17,300 95,113 Less: royalties1 (3,397) (2,689) - (6,086) (3,954) (2,194) - (6,148) Add: by-product revenue1 (3,813) (1,367) - (5,180) (5,530) (2,102) - (7,632)

















Total cash costs 51,403 37,604 19,957 108,965 34455 29,577 17,300 81,333 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,206 $1,114 $1,625 $1,229 $661 $1,020 $1,423 $872



















Three months ended March 31, 2024

($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner On-title

CMP Off-title

CMP Total Total gold sold (ounces) 22,446 17,807 5,035 45,287 Cost of sales1 30,083 20,885 6,980 57,948 Less: royalties1 (1,677) (1,331) - (3,008) Add: by-product revenue1 (1,663) (655) - (2,318) Total cash costs 26,744 18,899 6,980 52,622 Total cash costs ($ per oz gold sold) $1,191 $1,061 $1,386 $1,162 1 As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.



All-in sustaining costs (AISC)

Reconciliation of total AISC by business unit at the Segovia Operations to the AISC as disclosed above.



Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 43,365 6,103 49,468 48,381 5,847 54,228 Total cash costs 56,342 13,433 69,775 44,787 10,468 55,255 Add: royalties1 3,078 1,126 4,204 3,488 1,127 4,615 Add: social programs1 2,120 151 2,271 2,419 247 2,666 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 6,224 782 7,006 2,450 1,362 3,812 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 364 - 364 588 - 588 Total AISC 68,128 15,492 83,620 53,732 13,204 66,936 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,571



$1,111



















Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 88,653 11,860 100,513 93,289 10,097 103,386 Total cash costs 108,965 25,621 134,586 81,333 19,251 100,584 Add: royalties1 6,086 2,210 8,296 6,148 1,877 8,025 Add: social programs1 4,409 1,317 5,726 4,823 247 5,070 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 12,720 1,606 14,326 9,782 1,897 11,679 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 870 - 870 1,243 - 1,243 Total AISC 133,050 30,754 163,804 103,329 23,272 126,601 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,501



$1,108



















Three months ended March 31, 2024

($000s except per ounce amounts) Segovia Marmato Total Total gold sold (ounces) 45,288 5,756 51,044 Total cash costs 52,623 12,188 64,811 Add: royalties1 3,008 1,084 4,092 Add: social programs1 2,289 1,166 3,455 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 6,496 824 7,320 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 506 - 506 Total AISC 64,922 15,262 80,184 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,434





1 As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.





Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner Mining

& On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Owner Mining

& On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Total gold sold (ounces) 36,117 7,248 43,365 41,855 6,526 48,381 Total cash costs 43,364 12,977 56,341 34,813 9,974 44,787 Add: royalties1 3,078 - 3,078 3,488 - 3,488 Add: social programs1 2,120 - 2,120 2,419 - 2,419 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 6,224 - 6,224 2,450 - 2,450 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 364 - 364 588 - 588 Total AISC 55,150 12,977 68,127 43,758 9,974 53,731 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,527 $1,790 $1,571 $1,045 $1,528 $1,111















Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023 ($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner Mining

&

On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Owner Mining

&

On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Total gold sold (ounces) 76,370 12,283 88,652 81,131 12,158 93,289 Total cash costs 89,007 19,957 108,964 64,032 17,300 81,332 Add: royalties1 6,086 - 6,086 6,148 - 6,148 Add: social programs1 4,409 - 4,409 4,823 - 4,823 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 12,720 - 12,720 9,782 - 9,782 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 870 - 870 1,244 - 1,244 Total AISC 113,092 19,957 133,049 86,028 17,300 103,328 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,481 $1,625 $1,501 $1,060 $1,423 $1,108















Three months ended March 31, 2024

($000s except per ounce amounts) Owner Mining

& On-title CMP Off-title CMP Total Segovia Total gold sold (ounces) 40,253 5,035 45,287 Total cash costs 45,643 6,980 52,623 Add: royalties1 3,008 - 3,008 Add: social programs1 2,289 - 2,289 Add: sustaining capital expenditures 6,496 - 6,496 Add: lease payments on sustaining capital 506 - 506 Total AISC 57,942 6,980 64,922 Total AISC ($ per oz gold sold) $1,439 $1,386 $1,434

1 As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

Additions to mineral interests, plant and equipment



Three months ended, Six months ended, ($'000) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Sustaining capital









Segovia Operations 6,224 6,496 2,450 12,720 9,782 Marmato Upper Mine 782 824 1,362 1,606 1,897 Total 7,006 7,320 3,812 14,326 11,679 Non-sustaining capital









Segovia Operations 16,284 11,023 7,638 27,307 10,279 Toroparu Project 2,079 1,939 4,625 4,018 9,315 Marmato Lower Mine 19,143 14,865 6,126 34,008 10,007 Marmato Upper Mine 1,046 2,278 645 3,324 1,326 Juby Project 1 3 - 4 33 Total 38,553 30,108 19,034 68,661 30,960 Corporate Assets 3,895



3,895

Additions to mining interest, plant and equipment1 49,454 37,428 22,846 86,882 42,639 1.



As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes thereto for the respective periods.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended, Six months ended, ($000s) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Earnings (loss) before tax1 17,904 10,310 18,925 28,215 24,707 Add back:











Depreciation and depletion1 8,082 7,519 8,825 15,601 16,471

Finance income1 (1,691) (2,246) (2,358) (3,937) (4,531)

Interest and accretion1 6,496 6,803 6,746 13,299 15,627 EBITDA 30,791 22,386 32,138 53,178 52,274 Add back:











Share-based compensation1 1,373 1,842 459 3,215 1,606 Revaluation of investment in Denarius1 - - 10,023 - 10,023

(Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1 2,301 552 1,427 2,853 4,668

(Gain) loss on financial instruments1 6,144 3,742 (11,756) 9,886 23 Other (income) expense1 2,681 - 35 2,681 (49)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 (7,211) (109) 7,236 (7,321) 9,580 Adjusted EBITDA 36,079 28,413 39,562 64,492 78,125

1.



As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share



Three months ended, Six months ended, ($000s except shares amount) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 151,474,859 138,381,653 136,229,686 144,928,253 136,616,968 Net loss1 5,713 (744) 9,900 4,970 3,530 Add back:











Share-based compensation1 1,373 1,842 459 3,215 1,606

Revaluation of investment in Denarius1 - - 10,023 - 10,023

(Income) loss from equity accounting in investee1 2,301 552 1,427 2,853 4,668

(Gain) loss on financial instruments1 6,144 3,742 (11,756) 9,886 23 Other (income) expense1 2,681 - 35 2,681 (49)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss1 (7,211) (109) 7,236 (7,321) 9,580 Income tax effect on adjustments 1,738 78 (2,453) 1,816 (3,417) Adjusted net (loss) / earnings 12,739 5,361 14,872 18,100 25,964 Per share – basic ($/share) 0.08 0.04 0.11 0.12 0.19

1.



As presented in the Interim Financial Statements and notes for the respective periods.

Qualified Person and Technical Information



Pamela De Mark, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology and Exploration of Aris Mining, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Unless otherwise indicated, the scientific disclosure and technical information included in this news release is based upon information included in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Technical Report for the Marmato Gold Mine, Caldas Department, Colombia, Pre-Feasibility Study of the Lower Mine Expansion Project" dated November 23, 2022 with an effective date of September 30, 2022 (the "2022 Marmato Pre-Feasibility Study). The 2022 Marmato Pre-Feasibility Study was prepared by Ben Parsons, MAusIMM (CP), Anton Chan, Peng, Brian Prosser, PE, Joanna Poeck, SME-RM, Eric J. Olin, SME-RM, MAusIMM, Fredy Henriquez, SME, ISRM, David Hoekstra, PE, NCEES, SME-RM, Mark Allan Willow, CEM, SME-RM, Vladimir Ugorets, MMSA, Colleen Crystal, PE, GE, Kevin Gunesch, PE, Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P.Eng, David Bird, PG, SME-RM, and Pamela De Mark, P.Geo., each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101, and with the exception of Pamela De Mark of Aris Mining, are independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's 2024 production guidance and the belief that it is on track to meet such guidance, the Company's exploration results, the Segovia Operations being on track for expansion to 3000 tpd by early 2025, the Company's updated cost guidance, the Company's expected source of funds and the timing thereof, the development and expansion projects at the Segovia Operations, the Marmato Mine the Soto Norte Project and the Toroparu Project and the plans, details, costs and timings thereof, the 2026 targeted annual production rate, the feasibility level study at the Soto Norte Project and the timing thereof and the Company's plans and strategies are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward looking information or statements are disclosed throughout this news release.

Forward looking information and forward looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward looking statements, including but not limited to those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Aris Mining's annual information form dated March 6, 2024 which is available on SEDAR+ at and in the Company's filings with the SEC at .

Although Aris Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Mining disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

This news release contains information that may constitute future-orientated financial information or financial outlook information (collectively, FOFI) about the Company's prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, all of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, FOFI. The Company has included FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations and management's current expectations relating to the Company's future performance. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. FOFI contained herein was made as of the date of this news release. Unless required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any FOFI statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

