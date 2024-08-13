Sun Life Redeems Series 2019-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.38% Fixed/Floating Debentures
Date
8/13/2024
TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF ) ("Sun Life") announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding $750 million principal amount of Series 2019-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.38% Fixed/Floating Debentures.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit .
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Kim Race
|
David Garg
|
Director
|
Senior Vice-President, Capital
|
Corporate Communications
|
Management and Investor Relations
|
T. 416-779-4574
|
T. 416-408-8649
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
