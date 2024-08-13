SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $20.6 MILLION, $0.12 PER SHARE,AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $40.0 MILLION FOR Q1 FISCAL 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Trading Symbol:

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q1 Fiscal 2025"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding. HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q1 FISCAL 2025



Mined 343,847 tonnes of ore, milled 307,696 tonnes of ore, and produced approximately 1,146 ounces of gold, 1.7 million ounces of silver, or approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver equivalent, plus 15.6 million pounds of lead and 6.4 million pounds of zinc;

Sold approximately 998 ounces of gold, 1.7 million ounces of silver, 15.7 million pounds of lead, and 6.5 million pounds of zinc, for revenue of $72.2 million;

Reported net income attributable to equity shareholders of $21.9 million, or $0.12 per share;

Realized adjusted basic earnings attributable to equity shareholders of $20.6 million, or $0.12 per share;

Generated cash flow from operating activities of $40.0 million;

Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of negative $1.67;

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of $9.82;

Spent and capitalized $1.0 million on exploration drilling, $13.9 million on underground exploration and development, and $4.6 million on equipment and facilities, including $2.8 million on construction of the new tailing storage facility;

Strong balance sheet with $215.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. This was after a $18.8 million private placement into Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") in May 2024 to fund its operations as part of the Company's acquisition of Adventus via a plan of arrangement. The Company also holds a further equity investment portfolio in associates and other companies with a total market value of $108.2 million as at June 30, 2024;

Inventory stockpile ore amounted to 59,293 tonnes not yet processed due to mill capacity constraints, with additional ore to be added to the stockpile in the coming quarter. If the stockpile had been processed, the Company's metal production would have aligned with its Fiscal 2025 annual guidance, and is anticipated to be processed when the 1,500 tonne per day new mill is in operation by November 2024; and Announced the completion of the acquisition of Adventus on July 31, 2024 to create geographically diversified mining company by adding the advanced El Domo Project and the Condor Projects, both located in Ecuador. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS



Three months ended June 30,

2024 2023 Changes Financial Results





Revenue (in thousands of $) $



72,165 $





60,006 20

% Mine operating earnings (in thousands of $) 36,514 23,301 57

% Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $) 21,938 9,217 138

%

Earnings (loss) per share - basic ($/share) 0.12 0.05 137

% Adjusted earnings attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $) 20,618 12,369 67

% Adjusted earnings per share - basic ($/share) 0.12 0.07 71

% Net cash generated from operating activities (in thousands of $) 39,955 28,881 38

% Capitalized expenditures (in thousands of $) 19,656 15,916 23

% Metals sold





Gold (ounces) 998 1,495 -33

% Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,739 1,815 -4

% Lead (in thousands of pounds) 15,663 17,330 -10

% Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,484 6,920 -6

% Average Selling Price,

Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges





Gold ($/ounce) 1,990 1,682 18

% Silver ($/ounce) 26.34 19.37 36

% Lead ($/pound) 0.99 0.84 18

% Zinc ($/pound) 1.01 0.82 23

% Financial Position as at June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments (in thousands of $) 215,739 184,891 17

% Working capital (in thousands of $) 178,893 154,744 16

%

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

in Q1 Fiscal 2025 was $21.9 million or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million or $0.05 per share in the three months ended June 30, 2023 ("Q1 Fiscal 2024").

Compared to Q1 Fiscal 2024, the Company's consolidated financial results were mainly impacted by i) increases of 18% 36%, 18% and 23%, respectively, in the realized selling prices for gold, silver, lead and zinc; ii) an increase of $1.1 million in gain on investment, and iii) an increase of $4.0 million in the positive impact from foreign exchange, offset by iv) decreases of 33%, 4%, 10%, and 6%, respectively, in gold, silver, lead and zinc sold; and v) an increase of $2.0 million in corporate administrative and business development expenditures.

Excluding certain non-cash, non-recurring, and non-routine items, the adjusted basic earnings to equity shareholders were

$20.6 million or $0.12 per share compared to $12.4 million or $0.07 per share in the prior year quarter.

Revenue in Q1 Fiscal 2025 was $72.2 million, up 20% compared to $60.0 million in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The increase is mainly due to an increase of $17.3 million arising from the increase in the realized selling prices offset by a decrease of $5.1 million as a result of less metals sold. Compared to Q1 Fiscal 2024, the average realized selling prices for silver and gold in Q1 Fiscal 2025 increased by 36% and 18%, respectively, while the average silver and gold prices quoted on the SME increased by 32% and 20%, and the average silver and gold prices quoted on the LME increased by 19% and 18%, respectively.

Income from mine operations in Q1 Fiscal 2025 was $36.5 million, up 57% compared to $23.3 million in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in revenue arising from the increases in the net realized metal selling prices. Income from mine operations at the Ying Mining District was $33.6 million, compared to $21.7 million in Q1 Fiscal 2024. Income from mine operations at the GC Mine was $3.0 million, compared to $1.7 million in Q1 Fiscal 2024.

Cash flow provided by operating activities

in Q1 Fiscal 2025 was $40.0 million, up $11.1 million, compared to $28.9 million in Q1 Fiscal 2024.

The Company ended the quarter with $215.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, up 17% or $30.8 million compared to $184.9 million as at March 31, 2024. This was after a

$18.8 million private placement into Adventus in April 2024 to fund its operations as part of the Company's acquisition of Adventus via a plan of arrangement. The Company also holds an

equity investment portfolio in associates and other companies with a total market value of $108.2 million as at June 30, 2024.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULTS



Three months ended June 30,

2024 2023 Changes







Production Data





Ore Mined (tonnes) 343,847 303,220 13

% Ore Milled (tonnes)







Gold Ore 8,476 10,893 -22

%

Silver Ore 299,220 284,202 5

%

307,696 295,095 4

% Metal Production







Gold (ounces) 1,146 1,552 -26

%

Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,717 1,780 -4

%

Silver equivalent (in thousands of ounces) 1,802 1,912 -6

%

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 15,619 17,816 -12

%

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,434 6,821 -6

% Cost Data





Production cost ($/tonne) 80.37 78.63 2

% All-in sustaining production cost ($/tonne) 139.96 134.08 4

% Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) (1.67) (0.31) -439

% All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) 9.82 9.46 4

%

In Q1 Fiscal 2025, the Company mined 343,847 tonnes of ore, up 13% compared to 303,220 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2024. Ore milled was 307,696 tonnes, up 4% compared to 295,095 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2024. A total of 8,476 tonnes of gold ore were processed in Q1 Fiscal 2025, down 22% compared to 10,893 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2024.

In Q1 Fiscal 2025, the Company produced approximately 1,146 ounces of gold, 1.7 million ounces of silver, or approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver equivalent, plus 15.6 million pounds of lead and 6.4 million pounds of zinc, representing decreases of 26%, 4%, 6%, 12%, and 6%, respectively, in gold, silver, silver equivalent, lead, and zinc production over Q1 Fiscal 2024. The decrease is mainly due to i) lower head grades realized as per the current mine plan and ii) a total of 59,293 tonnes of stockpile ore not yet processed. The Company expects that the stockpiled ore will be processed in the third and fourth quarter, once the No. 2 mill capacity expansion of 1,500 tonnes per day at the Ying Mining District is achieved in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025.

In Q1 Fiscal 2025, the consolidated mining cost was $66.06 per tonne, up 4% compared to $63.74 per tonne in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The increase was mainly due to more mining preparation tunnels and grade control drilling completed and expensed as part of the mining cost in the current quarter. The consolidated milling cost was $11.94 per tonne, down 4% compared to $12.56 per tonne in Q1 Fiscal 2024. Correspondingly, the consolidated production cost per tonne of ore processed was $80.37 per tonne, up 2% compared to $78.63 per tonne in Q1 Fiscal 2024, while the all-in sustaining production cost per tonne ore processed was $139.96 per tonne, up 4% compared to $134.08 per tonne in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The increase was mainly due to i) an increase of $1.3 million in sustaining capital expenditures; ii) an increase of $0.8 million in corporate general administrative and business development expenditures related to the Company's ongoing merger and acquisition ("M&A") activities; and iii) the slight increase in per tonne production cost as discussed above.

In Q1 Fiscal 2025, the consolidated cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was negative $1.67, compared to negative $0.31 in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The decrease was mainly due to an increase of $1.5 million in by-product credits. The consolidated all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $9.82, up 10% compared to $9.46 in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in per tonne sustaining production cost, partially offset by the decrease in cash cost per ounce of silver.

EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT



Capitalized Development and Expenditures Expensed

Ramp Development Exploration and

Development Tunnels Drilling and other Equipment &

Mill and TSF Total Mining

Preparation

Tunnels Drilling

(Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) (Metres) (Metres) Q1 Fiscal 2025



















Ying Mining District 15,065 $





7,681 15,090 $





4,328 21,036 $







663 $





4,570 $



17,242 11,830 44,823 GC Mine 1,781 697 3,106 1,247 15,921 345 41 2,330 2,465 5,533 Corporate and other - - - - - 76 8 84 - - Consolidated 16,846 $





8,378 18,196 $





5,575 36,957 $





1,084 $





4,619 $



19,656 14,295 50,356





















Q1 Fiscal 2024



















Ying Mining District 5,017 $





3,016 17,439 $





6,447 32,839 $





1,151 $





3,430 $



14,044 8,443 25,937 GC Mine 896 494 2,917 800 7,926 518 - 1,812 3,055 17,897 Corporate and other - - - - - 51 9 60 - - Consolidated 5,913 $





3,510 20,356 $





7,247 40,765 $





1,720 $





3,439 $



15,916 11,498 43,834





















Changes (%)



















Ying Mining District 200

% 155

% -13

% -33

% -36

% -42

% 33

% 23

% 40

% 73

% GC Mine 99

% 41

% 6

% 56

% 101

% -33

% - 29

% -19

% -69

% Corporate and other - - - - - 49

% -11

% 40

% - - Consolidated 185

% 139

% -11

% -23

% -9

% -37

% 34

% 23

% 24

% 15

%

Total capital expenditures in Q1 Fiscal 2025 were $19.7 million, up 23% compared to $15.9 million in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The increase was mainly due to more ramp and tunnel development as well as the construction of the new tailing storage facility ("TSF"). Total capital expenditures incurred to construct the TSF were approximately $2.8 million in Q1 Fiscal 2025 and $13.6 million since inception.

In Q1 Fiscal 2025, on a consolidated basis, a total of 87,313 metres or $2.3 million worth of diamond drilling were completed (Q1 Fiscal 2024 – 84,599 metres or $2.7 million), of which approximately 50,356 metres or $1.2 million worth of diamond drilling were expensed as part of mining costs (Q1 Fiscal 2024 – 43,834 metres or $1.0 million) and approximately 36,957 metres or $1.1 million worth of diamond drilling were capitalized (Q1 Fiscal 2024 – 40,765 metres or $1.7 million). In addition, approximately 14,295 metres or $5.9 million worth of preparation tunneling were completed and expensed as part of mining costs (Q1 Fiscal 2024 – 11,498 metres or $4.0 million), and approximately 35,042 metres or $14.0 million worth of tunnels, raises, ramps and declines were completed and capitalized (Q1 Fiscal 2024 – 26,269 metres or $10.8 million).

INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE



Ying Mining District Q1 F2025 Q4 F2024 Q3 F2024 Q2 F2024 Q1 F2024

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Ore Production (tonnes)









Ore mined 256,079 147,122 245,606 220,636 213,748 Ore milled









Gold ore 8,476 21,843 12,726 12,800 10,893 Silver ore 212,766 158,424 201,475 200,068 197,916

221,242 180,267 214,201 212,868 208,809 Head grades









Silver (grams/tonne) 235 197 235 235 254 Lead (%) 3.1 3.1 3.5 3.5 3.6 Zinc (%) 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 Recovery rates









Silver (%) 95.0 94.4 94.9 95.0 95.1 Lead (%) 94.4 95.0 94.8 95.0 95.5 Zinc (%) 72.3 70.2 71.4 71.1 69.6 Cash Costs









Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 90.46 91.09 84.01 83.53 85.58 All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 140.25 148.24 143.80 142.84 133.94 Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.68) 1.71 (0.09) (1.37) 0.26 All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) 7.14 12.28 8.99 8.06 7.14 Metal Production









Gold (ounces) 1,14698 1,916 1,342 2,458 1,552 Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,572 1,063 1,511 1,506 1,597 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 14,080 11,317 14,552 15,018 15,382 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,468 1,750 2,153 2,197 2,113

In Q1 Fiscal 2025, a total of 256,079 tonnes of ore were mined at the Ying Mining District, up 20% compared to 213,748 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2024, and 221,242 tonnes of ore were milled, up 6% compared to 208,809 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2024. A total of 8,476 tonnes of gold ore were processed in Q1 Fiscal 2025, down 22% compared to 10,893 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2024.

Approximately 1,916 ounces of gold, 1.1 million ounces of silver, or approximately

1,146 ounces of gold, 1.6 million ounces of silver, or approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver equivalent, plus 14.1 million pounds of lead, and 2.5 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing an increase of 17% in zinc, and decreases of 26%, 2%, 4% and 8%, in gold, silver, silver equivalent and lead, respectively, compared to 1,552 ounces of gold, 1.6 million ounces of silver, or approximately 1.7 million silver equivalent, plus 15.4 million pounds of lead, and 2.1 million pounds of zinc in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The decrease is mainly due to milling capacity constraints resulting in over 59,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled not yet processed.

GC Mine Q1 F2025 Q4 F2024 Q3 F2024 Q2 F2024 Q1 F2024

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Ore Production (tonne s )









Ore mined 87,768 48,038 99,667 52,829 89,472 Ore milled 86,454 57,226 98,299 48,239 86,286 Head grades









Silver (grams/tonne) 64 57 68 66 80 Lead (%) 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.4 Zinc (%) 2.4 2.5 2.7 2.5 2.7 Recovery rates









Silver (%) 84.1 83.2 80.3 82.7 82.7 Lead (%) 90.2 89.8 90.9 90.2 90.7 Zinc (%) 90.4 89.3 90.1 89.8 90.4 Cash Costs









Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 50.49 63.12 50.38 68.18 62.02 All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($) 83.42 78.32 76.84 99.75 90.94 Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits ($) (12.19) (4.79) (8.95) 5.64 (5.30) All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) 8.45 6.63 8.01 25.95 9.51 Metal Production









Silver (in thousands of ounces) 145 87 173 84 183 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 1,539 1,210 2,211 1,047 2,434 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 3,966 2,809 5,251 2,404 4,708

In Q1 Fiscal 2025, a total of 87,768 tonnes of ore were mined at the GC Mine, down 2% compared to 89,472 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2024, while 86,454 tonnes were milled, effectively the same compared 86,286 tonnes in Q1 Fiscal 2024. A total of 10,620 tonnes of waste was removed through the XRT Ore Sorting System in Q1 Fiscal 2025.

Metals produced at the GC Mine were approximately 145 thousand ounces of silver, 1.6 million pounds of lead, and 4.0 million pounds of zinc, representing decreases of 21%, 37%, and 16%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc production, respectively, compared to 183 thousand ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.7 million pounds of zinc in Q1 Fiscal 2024. The decrease was mainly due to lower head grades achieved.

Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at .

