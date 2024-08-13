$Sharbi Burns 5% Of Supply And Releases Staking Dapp On ETH Chain To Celebrate ETH Toronto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reveals Over 56% of $Sharbi's Is Already Staked

Toronto, Canada, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $Sharbi , the multichain“Queen of Memes,” came to life in January 2023 and reached a $20 million all-time high (ATH) on (ETH). A year and a half later, Sharbi is making two big announcements at ETH Toronto, which is being held this week – August 13-14 – in Toronto, Canada.



First, Sharbi's Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) team voted to burn five percent (5%) of $Sharbi supply on the ETH chain, over $18,000 in value, which happens today. Over fifty-six percent (56%) of $Sharbi's ETH supply is already staked. Next, $Sharbi's Staking dApp was just released on the Ethereum (ETH) chain. With the move, $Sharbi transitions to a new paid-to-hold (P2H) structure that rewards holders in K9 Finance ($KNINE).



“Sharbi is truly committed to deflationary tokenomics to increase the intrinsic value of $Sharbi for its valued community of holders,” commented Andrew Rosemond, Sharbi Core Team Member and a DAO Administrator for Sharbi.“And with our new P2H model, we're leaning into our partnership with K9 Finance, a project with massive upside. Why not strengthen your portfolio by automatically diversifying across two trustworthy tokens?”



Burning five percent of ETH supply also helps increase investors' ability to earn ETH rewards. The Shibarium and Solana chains will be incorporated into Sharbi's new Staking dApp in the future.

This week, Sharbi is a silver-tier sponsor at ETH Toronto, with a prominent booth in the Shib corridor. At the conference, the Sharbi team will be presenting during keynote speaker panels and will be featured through exclusive, surprise interviews.

What's more, Sharbi's partnership with Living The Dream ($LTD) provided Sharbi with the opportunity to co-sponsor a massive VIP yacht party alongside several other prominent projects, such as Shibacals, Bad Idea AI and K9 Finance. In fact, it's the only official afterparty for the conference.

$Sharbi is Know Your Customer / Know Your Client (KYC) verified. Updated audits further underscore the Sharbi team's commitment to security and transparency.

The forward-thinking Sharbi team is solidifying an increasingly important role within the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) with a trusted, versatile meme coin that delivers utility. For example, in 2023, the team struck a partnership with Zypto Pay that allows holders to use $Sharbi to pay their bills, purchase gift cards and more with a virtual or physical card. In 2024, Sharbi launched Sharbi's Dream Factory as an accelerator program offering other projects in the DeFi space access to its network of reliable developers, marketing/branding services, contract auditing, volume generation, and much more.

“Thanks to the power gained from lifting others and positively contributing to the ecosystem as a whole, Sharbi is now a time-tested phoenix, ready to take flight,” said Rosemond.“For Sharbi, the sky's the limit.”

$Sharbi is a fully decentralized, 100 percent DAO-controlled, pay-to-hold coin. Of note, Sharbi achieved The Verification Gold Standard® of Assure DeFi®. To date, Sharbi has distributed over $1 million dollars to holders as passive earnings.

To learn more about Sharbi. see



“Is Sharbi Immortal?” in The Shib magazine:

Sharbi's GitBook: Sharbi's website:



About Sharbi

$Sharbi is a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Ethereum, Shibarium and Solana. Sharbi harnesses the power of a decentralized WEB3 community and is 100 percent Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) controlled. Sharbi is a Know Your Customer / Know Your Client (KYC) Verified Project and achieved The Verification Gold Standard® of Assure DeFi®. Boom Boom Capital, Sharbi's DAO investment fund, participates in exclusive seed round/pre-sale crypto opportunities, and all revenues generated are distributed quarterly. A MEME 2.0 community token, Sharbi provides ongoing BONE and ETH rewards to holders. A four percent (4%) fee on Sharbi transactions across the ETH chain (K9 rewards) and the Shibarium chain (BONE rewards) is redistributed to holders of the respective chains, and a one percent (1%) fee on the aforementioned chains goes toward project liquidity. Sharbi is zero-tax (0%) on Solana and offers rewards through a revenue share model from Sharbi's Dream Factory.

Connect with the Sharbi community on Twitter (@SharbiToken) and Telegram (t.me/SharbiPortal).

