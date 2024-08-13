Clairvest Announces Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or“the Company”), announced today that the following nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on August 13, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld John Barnett 9,220,510 503 Michael Bregman 9,072,213 148,800 Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 9,071,698 149,315 Joseph E. Fluet 9,220,510 503 G. John Krediet 9,220,810 203 William F. Morneau 9,220,510 503 B. Jeffrey Parr 9,084,372 136,641 Kenneth B. Rotman 9,084,574 136,439 Lionel H. Schipper 9,220,251 762 Michael Wagman 9,084,372 136,641 Peter Zemsky 9,220,510 503



About Clairvest

Clairvest's mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.6 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 66 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information

Stephanie Lo

Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

Fax: (416) 925-5753

...