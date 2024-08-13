Jade Power Announces Director Appointment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Power Trust (“Jade Power” or the“Trust”) (TSXV:JPWR.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of an independent director, Christopher MacIntyre, to the Jade Power Board of Directors effective immediately.



Chris is President of CRM Global Capital Inc., a merchant firm that provides corporate strategy, financial, and capital markets solutions to companies focused on finding and executing opportunities that support the process of urbanization around the world. Chris also serves as Chairman of Pinnacle Iron & Steel, the sole owner of TT Iron and Steel which acquired the Point Lisas Iron and Steel Mill from ArcelorMittal in 2024. He is also Vice President, Corporate Development of Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA), a mineral exploration company in South America, with a focus on discovering economic deposits capable of surviving all cycles. Previously, Chris was Vice President, Corporate Development at Reservoir Minerals Inc. (TSXV: RMC), prior to its sale to Nevsun Resources (TSX: NSU) for over $500 Million USD.

David Barclay, Chief Executive Officer stated“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the board. His proven experience in corporate development and project finance will be most advantageous in the execution of Jade Power's business strategy. We look forward to the value his appointment will bring to the Company and its shareholders.”

For further information please contact:

David Barclay

Chief Executive Officer

+1 954-895-7217

About Jade Power

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, was formed to acquire interests in renewable energy assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. All material information about the Trust may be found under Jade Power's issuer profile at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as“anticipates”,“plans”,“proposes”,“estimates”,“intends”,“expects”,“believes”,“may” and“will”. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. Details of the risk factors relating to Jade Power and its business are discussed under the heading“Business Risks and Uncertainties” in the Trust's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, a copy of which is available on Jade Power's SEDAR+ profile at . Most of these factors are outside the control of the Trust. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, Jade Power expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.