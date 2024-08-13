Brisbane Depression Treatment Centre - Avive Health Announces Depression Counselling And Therapy At Best Private Mental Health Hospital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brisbane City, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brisbane City, Queensland -

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed that there is widespread prevalence of mental disorders among the Australian population. In light of this concerning data, the Avive in Brisbane is committed to addressing the pressing need for comprehensive depression within the community. For more information visit

With a significant portion of Australians experiencing mental disorders including depression at some point in their lives, the mental health team at Avive Brisbane recognises the importance of early intervention and professional help in managing the condition and improving mental well-being.







The cutting-edge new mental health facilities provided by the Avive Clinic in Brisbane deliver a range of specialised anxiety and mood disorder programs and provide treatment options tailored to meet the individual needs of each patient, including immersive inpatient programs and supportive day programs for those who don't require a hospital stay, or are transitioning to the community after an inpatient admission.

The clinic offers highly specialised and individualised treatment programs for various types of depression, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) characterised by persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest, and changes in sleep and appetite. Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia), a chronic, low-grade depression that lasts for at least two years. Bipolar Disorder involves alternating episodes of depression and mania or hypomania, with significant mood swings. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression related to changes in seasons, often occurring during the fall and winter months. Postpartum Depression, a serious mood disorder that can affect women after childbirth, causing feelings of sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion. While depression is a common mental health condition, it is essential to remember that it is treatable. Avive Brisbane's Depression Treatment Center provides comprehensive care that combines therapy, medication management, and lifestyle interventions to help individuals overcome depression and regain control of their lives.

The highly experienced multidisciplinary team prides itself on its comprehensive approach, which focuses on providing patients with the tools and support they need to manage their depression effectively. The team of clinical specialists emphasise evidence-based therapies, holistic care, and thorough discharge and aftercare planning to ensure continued support on each patient's path to complete recovery.

"It's important that every patient and their loved ones have the best experience and outcomes. We work respectfully and in collaboration with our specialist teams, embracing the latest technology to allow clinicians more time to engage with our patients. Everyone, from our psychiatrists to our nursing staff and support teams, is genuinely committed to delivering positive outcomes and good health," said Patrick McGurrin, CEO of Avive Clinic Brisbane..

The recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company include the beautifully restored 'Skilmorlie' house, a Queensland Heritage-listed building dating back to c. 1873. This historic landmark has been thoughtfully incorporated into the hospital, which offers a peaceful and supportive environment to aid patient recovery.

Designed to prioritise patient well-being, Avive Clinic Brisbane features 63 private single bedrooms for a comfortable and restful stay. Spacious group therapy rooms for collaborative healing. Onsite specialist suites with consultation rooms for convenient access to care. A dedicated fitness studio and gymnasium to promote physical wellness. A serene rooftop deck for patients to relax and reflect

Avive Brisbane is staffed by experienced mental health professionals committed to delivering personalised and compassionate care. The hospital boasts the latest health technology, ensuring patients have access to the most effective and innovative treatments available.

Those interested can learn more about the personalised treatment programs designed to support their journey towards improved mental health via the website:

About Avive Health:

Avive Health is a leading provider of comprehensive mental healthcare, committed to partnering with patients on their journey to recovery. With a focus on holistic well-being, Avive Health offers integrated inpatient and outpatient services, thoughtfully designed facilities, and evidence-based therapies. The company's dedication to clinical excellence, trauma-aware practices, and innovative technology ensure a standard of care that is second to none.

