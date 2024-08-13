RSI Logistics Secures Spot On Top 100 3PL Provider List For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inbound Logistics' 2024 Top 100 3PL Logo

RSI Logistics Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Provider List, Chosen for Their Rail Management Solutions.

- Adam Anderson, Vice President of RSI LogisticsOKEMOS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RSI Logistics, a leading provider of rail shipping management solutions , has been named a Top 100 Third-party logistics (3PL) Provider by Inbound Logistics for the fourth year in a row. This award cements RSI's status as one of the foremost organizations in streamlining operational efficiency and logistical excellence within the world of rail shipping."Being recognized as a Top 100 3PL provider is a testament to our team's hard work and our clients' trust,” stated Adam Anderson, Vice President of RSI Logistics.“This is our fourth year receiving this award, and we are appreciative of Inbound Logistics for recognizing the expertise and solutions we bring to the rail shipping industry. We are excited for what 2024 and beyond holds."RSI Logistics has stood out within the rail freight industry by continually investing in advanced rail management solutions, focusing on optimizing shipper's logistics through software and services developed by rail experts, for rail experts. They strive to address the challenges their clients face amongst the complex rail logistics landscape.Inbound Logistics' meticulous selection process for its Top 100 list includes comprehensive evaluations of submitted information, personal interviews, and thorough online research, comparing each candidate against modern global supply chain and logistics challenges. Out of several hundred companies vying for a spot, RSI Logistics was chosen for its multifaceted operational capabilities and experience, driven by demands for operational excellence."Inbound Logistics is proud to recognize RSI as a 2024 Top 100 3PL Provider," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "RSI Logistics has proven itself a leader in the rail logistics industry. Their goal above all else is to help their shippers optimize their rail shipping, improve their operational efficiencies, and save time and money. They have demonstrated a proven ability to do so."ABOUT RSI LOGISTICSRSI Logistics provides comprehensive rail shipping solutions across North America through a team of expert knowledge cultivated from within the rail freight industry. With over 40 years of experience in the rail logistics industry, the company offers a suite of services that include rail management software and solutions, rail logistics services, bulk terminal transloading, and rail logistics consulting. For more information, visitABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICSInbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to provide the information and solutions enabling companies of all sizes to become demand-driven enterprises by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply. More information is available at

