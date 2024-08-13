Tech Exec Christi Tasker Is The First Multi-Generational American To Run For Miami GOP State Committeewoman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christi Tasker for Miami State Committewoman

Florida Governor Ron Desantis Stops To Take Selfie With Christi Tasker

MAGA Forgiato Blow, Christi Tasker, and Gospel Jimmy Levy at Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach

Tasker Runs Against Lilana Ros, The Longest Running Miami GOP State Committeewoman In American History

- Christi Reeves-Tasker for #86 State Committeewoman MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning entrepreneur and City of Miami Code Enforcement Board Member, Christi Reeves-Tasker qualified as a candidate for the State Committeewoman position for the Miami Republican Executive Committee, a subgroup of the Republican Party of Florida, also known as the Florida GOP. The GOP contains either elected officials or politicians who appoint Republicans to positions. Historically, the State Committeewoman position has also been one of 99 Florida delates.“For decades, Miami Republican Executive Committee leaders have told mistruths about the party's growth. All voters can access the real numbers and easily see that Miami-Dade County is NOT red, as the Miami GOP has claimed.” Says Christi Reeves-TaskerUnknowingly, most Republican registered voters can elect their party leadership on August 20, 2024. Early voting is going on now with no run-off elections. The election winners will immediately become the new Republican Executive Committee (REC). The new Republican Executives will determine the Miami-Dade Republican candidates endorsed and promoted by the Republican party.“The Republican Party is currently failing and blocking grassroots Republicans with conservative values who run for local offices. They endorse ideology politics that do NOT align with the party's historical stance of liberty and freedom for all, defined in the U.S. Constitution.” Says Reeves-Tasker.Reeves-Tasker publicly announced her candidacy to run for state committeewoman long before the qualifying period because no one else would run against the 32-year incumbent Liliana Ros. According to Miami Independent has reported having health issues. Despite her health issues, two days after Tasker qualified as a candidate, Ms. Ros again qualified to run for the position with no term limits.Ms. Ros is often confused with a renowned congresswoman, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. She is not the congresswoman.Mrs. Reeves-Tasker's most notable endorsements for State Committeeman include Election Brigade of Miami Dade County, Veterans for America First, Veterans for Trump, Republican Liberty Caucus, Radio Mundo, Andy Zapata, Hope Reynolds, and numerous citizens and journalists. Tasker's past endorsements include Miami Young Republicans, Miami Independent, and Republican National Hispanic Assembly.Christi Reeves-Tasker runs for District 17 Committeewoman with her mother, Pamela Davis Reeves. Tasker and her mother, Pamela Davis-Reeves, are both community activists among conservative groups. Despite being lifelong Republicans from a family of Veterans, the two have been blocked by the current Miami GOP leaders.Both are running to be elected for the two District 17 Committeewoman seats. Each district of Miami-Dade County contains two committeewomen and two committeemen. The Republican districts are made up according to the number of voters in a specific area. If Republican voters do not elect their committeemen and committeewomen, the party leaders, often politicians themselves, find and appoint Republicans to fill the seats."The Republican Party needs growth and leadership that knows how to engage conservative voters and involve existing party members to use readily available talents of young leaders. Currently, party leaders have suppressed Republican voters' party values by suddenly filling district seats with unknown occupants vs. hard workers. The Republican Executive Committee continued supporting committeemen and women who never even showed up for meetings. For instance, the Miami GOP never removed former State Committeeman Alex Diaz de la Portilla. The former State Committeeman was arrested for corruption crimes. Governor DeSantis removed him from his State Committeeman and City Commission seats, but he's back on the ballot for the August election.” says Reeves-Tasker.Tasker's initiative for the Republican Party of Miami Dade County is to conduct an outreach campaign, organize volunteers, and educate existing registered Republicans. All registered Republicans are members automatic members of the Republican Party of Florida.Mrs. Tasker states, "Younger Republicans must be energized and equipped to lead future generations, not suppressed or discounted. The currrent Republican Executive Committee leaders are disorganized; they do not follow the bylaws or Florida statutes. Most have not supported President Donald Trump despite Miami being a very conservative Trump and America First base. The party has misappropriated funds and failed to submit financial documents and a list of party leadership as required by law to the Supervisor of Elections. All while they hire lawyers to prevent young Republicans from entering the Republican members-only Republican Executive Committee. The division and lack of accountability is intolerable and would stop with our State leadership, but first, Republicans must elect me and other new district committee leaders."Becoming a veteran of Miami politics, Tasker cares deeply for Miami and its Spanish heritage. Last year, she ran for the City of Miami Commissioner twice out of concern for a lack of transparency and language division within the City government. Shortly after, Mr. Alex Diaz de la Portilla was arrested and charged with several counts of corruption."As a multi-generational American, I understand the need for Miami Republicans to have all communications written and spoken in English, Spanish, and Creole. Clear communications in multiple languages will grow the party itself", says Christi Reeves-Tasker."After years of attempting to volunteer on the Miami GOP website, no Republican Executive Committee member ever reached out to put me to work. Later, I was invited to the Miami REC meeting as a guest. During the January 12, 2023 meeting, I heard candidates claiming to represent Republican values speak about their alignments and shared values with long-time Democrats. I could not believe this was allowed within the party itself. I'm unsure if this is a language barrier or another REC oversight," says Christi Reeves-Tasker.

Christi Tasker

Christi Tasker Campaigns

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Miami Independent Todd Wood Interviews Christi Reeves-Tasker for Miami, Florida GOP State Committeewoman