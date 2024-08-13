عربي


Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results Of Operations


8/13/2024 5:04:16 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2024 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30


Second Quarter

First Six Months


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$8,059,477

$8,050,931

$15,912,658

$16,780,656

Income (loss) before income taxes

153,514

(1,665,506)

(721,320)

(2,402,643)

Net income (loss)

142,141

(1,311,506)

(555,863)

(1,894,643)

Net income (loss) per common share

0.15

(1.36)

(0.58)

(1.96)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

MENAFN13082024003732001241ID1108551347


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

