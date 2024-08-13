Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Endorses The Corrective Action Report Oversight And Accountability Act

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), endorses H.R.4671 - Corrective Action Report Oversight and Accountability Act :Palomarez states:“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. Hispanic-owned businesses deserve an equal chance to compete for contracts, but federal agencies often fail to meet their targets set by the Small Business Administration (SBA) to support minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. The Corrective Action Report Oversight and Accountability Act seeks to correct this discrepancy by requiring agencies to report procurement data, as well as the effectiveness of steps taken to meet SBA goals. I applaud Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for introducing this bill and I am committed to working with Congress to ensure that federal contracting dollars get to Hispanic-owned businesses.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

