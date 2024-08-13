TEMPO NETWORKS & NEWARK CITY PARKS FOUNDATION Announces First Annual Newark Caribbean Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Celebration of Culture and Community.

NEWARK, NJ, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rich culture of the Caribbean will come alive at Harriet Tubman Square Park (formerly known as Washington Park) on Saturday, August 17th, 2024, from 2 PM to 8 PM, for the first annual Newark Caribbean Festival. This exciting event, a collaboration between TEMPO Networks and the City of Newark, Newark City Parks Foundation promises a day filled with live performances, authentic Caribbean cuisine, and celebrating Caribbean heritage and community. The festival will feature a headline performance by the Legendary Bajan Queen of Soca, Alison Hinds, celebrated for her classic hits like "Togetherness", "Faluma" and“Roll It Gal”. The Newark Caribbean Festival is expected to draw attendees of all ages from across the Tri-State area, offering a unique opportunity to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of the Caribbean right in the heart of Newark.TEMPO Networks is the premier media and entertainment network capturing and showcasing the vibrant Caribbean spirit through music, culture, cuisine, and social awareness initiatives. With a reach of approximately 5 million viewers across 24 Caribbean islands and the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut) on Optimum & Verizon Fios, TEMPO serves as a significant cultural influence.Sharing his excitement for the launch of the Festival, Frederick A. Morton Jr. (aka“Mr. TEMPO”), Founder & CEO of TEMPO Networks stated,“We are thrilled to partner with the extraordinary City of Newark for the inaugural launch of the Newark Caribbean Festival, which provides an awesome opportunity and platform to strengthen Newark's undeniable connection to the Caribbean and celebrate the rich Caribbean heritage found in the City.”The theme of the event is "Freedom and Emancipation" and will take place in Newark's Harriet Tubman Square Park on August 17th, the Birthday of the Honorable Marcus Mosiah Garvey. Marcy DePina, Executive Director of the Newark City Parks Foundation said "Partnering with TEMPO to produce the 1st Annual Newark Caribbean Festival with support from the City of Newark has been a long time coming. The City and surrounding areas have such a diverse population of people from the Caribbean and it is an honor to celebrate these rich cultures in the historic Harriet Tubman Square on Marcus Garvey's birthday. Freedom and emancipation are the themes of the Square and the Harriet Tubman "Shadow of a Face" Monument created by Jamaican-born award-winning architect Nina Cooke John, makes the Park the perfect location to come together under the banner of liberation, arts, and culture."The Newark Caribbean Festival is sponsored by the City of Newark and Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Newark City Parks Foundation, Newark Happening, Audible, and the beautiful Caribbean destination, the British Virgin Islands.Join TEMPO for a day of celebration, music, and community at the first annual Newark Caribbean Festival! Visit TEMPO Networks' website or follow them on social media .Event Details:Date: Saturday, August 17th, 2024 (Rain Date: Sunday, August 18th, 2024)Time: 2 PM – 8 PMLocation: Harriet Tubman Park (formerly Washington Park), 501-551 Broad Street, Newark, NJHeadliner: Queen of Soca, Alison HindsOrganizer: TEMPO Networks, the City of Newark, and Newark City Parks Foundation Inc.###

