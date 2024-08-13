Kashkick Is The 11Th-Fastest Growing US Company On Inc Magazine’S Prestigious Annual 5000 List For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Three-Year Annual Revenue Growth exceeding 16,000%, KashKick Ranks No. 11 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies; former constituents include Microsoft, Meta.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KashKick, the premium gaming, surveys, and brand discovery that converts screen time into pocket money for its 3.5 million U.S. users, today announced their 11th place position on Magazine's 2024 list of the US' 5000 fastest-growing private companies by revenue, the Inc. 5000.



The Inc. Class of 2024 represents a cohort of resilient growth-minded teams whose dedication has merited steady but robust increases in revenue amidst mounting inflationary pressures. KashKick's product-oriented approach to rewarding users for their time and attention resulted in revenue growth of 16,094% between 2020 and 2023.

“Our mission has always been to put more money in our members' pockets while helping our partners reach new heights, and this recognition reinforces that we are on the right path,” Vishal Mahtani, CEO of KashKick said.“I feel incredibly privileged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the team who built the 11th fastest growing company in the US.”

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023.

“We're poised to carry our growth momentum into 2024, if the first half of the year is any indication,” Mahtani added.“Watch this space: as mobile gaming continues to grow, more brands will look for partners like us that will entertain and re-engage their users.”

Inc. 5000 at a glance:



Inc. 5000 alumni include: Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle and Patagonia.

Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

The minimum revenue required for 2020 was $100,000; the minimum for 2023 was $2 million.

Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The rising costs of capital, ongoing labor shortages, and new business landscape shaped by GenAI presented major obstacles to 2024's constituents.



For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About KashKick

KashKick is the premium online rewards platform that pays members for playing games, trying new products, and taking surveys. As one of the fastest-growing companies, we leverage advanced technologies like the Besitos API and a microservices architecture to create seamless, rewarding experiences. Our product-led approach aligns consumer marketing with partner goals, ensuring a win/win/win scenario for users, partners, and KashKick alike. Through insightful analytics, strategic partnerships, and a focus on intuitive design, we consistently deliver a user experience that is engaging, easy to navigate, and built to reward users for their time and attention. For more information, visit or .

About Besitos Corporation, LLC

Besitos Corporation, LLC (beh-see-tohs) is a consumer products company dedicated to rewarding users for their time and attention. Established in 2017 by industry veterans Vishal Mahtani and Jacob Shemesh, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Besitos currently comprises two key products: KashKick and Besitos Marketplace. Leveraging an API and microservices architecture, Besitos extends the expertise gained from KashKick to other apps, helping brands across fintech, not-for-profit, and various sectors create or expand their rewards and loyalty programs. Besitos' business solutions align rewards to drive brand loyalty and enhance consumer engagement. For more information, visit .

