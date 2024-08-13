Little Mexico Expands With New Location In Bowdon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Set For Aug. 16

- Jose OracioBOWDON, GA, UNITED STATES , August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar, known for its authentic and innovative Mexican cuisine, is excited to announce the opening of its second location at 139 City Hall Ave., Suite B in Bowdon from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Aug 16, with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce that will include special promotions and entertainment for the whole family.Building on the success of its original restaurant at 941 Alabama Ave. S. in Bremen, the new location will continue to offer a vibrant, family-friendly dining experience with a menu that includes traditional delicious Mexican dishes ranging from fajitas to chicken soup to specialty margaritas.“We are thrilled to bring our passion for Mexican cuisine to Bowdon,” said Jose Oracio of Little Mexico .“Our goal is to create a warm and inviting atmosphere where families and friends can come together to enjoy great food and make lasting memories.”The new location will feature the same vibrant decor and welcoming ambiance that patrons have come to love, along with ample seating for guests to relax and enjoy their meals. In addition to its diverse menu, the restaurant will offer a selection of refreshing beverages, including traditional margaritas and unique cocktails inspired by Mexican flavors with a full bar. There will also be a series of weekly events ranging from trivia night to Sunday specials for local worshipers. Discounts will be provided to first responders and educators at Bowdon Elementary, Middle and High School, just as there have been discounts in Bremen, GA for those community leaders.“The growth of Little Mexico is a testament to their commitment to quality and community,” said Brian Dill, President and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce & Carroll Tomorrow.“We are excited to see them thrive and bring their exceptional dining experience to more people.”For more information, please visit .###About Monterrey Mexican Grill & BarLittle Mexico, Monterrey Mexican Grill & Bar both in Bowdon, GA and Bremen, GA are family-friendly restaurants that offer a wide range of authentic Mexican dishes and innovative culinary creations. Known for their vibrant atmosphere and delicious offerings, Little Mexico is committed to providing exceptional dining experiences for all guests.

Amy Parrish

Rhythm Communications

+1 404-310-6559

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook