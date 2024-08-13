Dolby Laboratories Chief Financial Officer Robert Park To Host Fireside Chat At The Rosenblatt Technology Summit
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB ) today announced that Robert Park, Chief financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at the Rosenblatt technology Summit virtually on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at .
