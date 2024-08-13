Lumen Technologies To Present At The Bofa Securities 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

LUMN ) ("Lumen"), a global integrated solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, today announced that

Chris Stansbury, Lumen's executive vice president and chief officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Media, Communications & Entertainment on

September 5, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at

8:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at

.

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

