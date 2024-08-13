عربي


Surgepays Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results


8/13/2024 4:31:39 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) $5 Million Share Repurchase Authorized

BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and Telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Brian Cox commented on the quarter's results, "The second quarter of 2024 begins a transition phase for SurgePays.
ACP funding has run out and there is no guarantee it will return.
Fortunately, in the first quarter we shored up our balance sheet and began implementing growth initiatives outside of the ACP program to continue to pursue our strategic goal of being one of the country's largest providers of prepaid wireless and underbanked financial technology services.

"Second quarter sales of $15.1 million were about as expected, but were well below the first quarter 2024 revenues of $31.4 million and the year ago second quarter 2023 revenues of $35.9 million due to the ending of the government's ACP funding in mid-May, which we knew was coming.
Both the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 had full ACP funding.

"Gross profits in the 2024 second quarter were a loss of ($3.4) million compared to a profit of $10.0 million in the year ago quarter as the original ACP funding ran out mid-quarter. Additionally, we made the strategic decision to have our balance sheet take on the funding to maintain continuity within our subscriber base for three main reasons:

  • Congress could renew the ACP program at any time, and if we terminated service, we would have to go out and re-acquire customers from a standing start, which would cost tens of millions of dollars.
  • If Congress delayed or didn't fund the program, we had plan B to acquire a company with licenses to provide a similar wireless subsidy and offer our subscribers the option to remain on a free monthly plan subsidized by a sister program. This is in conjunction with incentivizing customers to switch to LinkUp Mobile, our non-subsidized prepaid wireless brand.
  • We know how critical broadband service is in everybody's life, and we believe it was simply the right thing to do.

    "We are in a transition phase and are looking to get back to generating positive free cash flow by the end of this year through the following initiatives:

  • Continue to grow our ACP revenue stream should Congress begin funding it again.
  • Offer our ACP subscriber base a free monthly service plan utilizing the Lifeline program while enticing customers with a cost-saving LinkUp Mobile prepaid wireless plan.
  • Scaling up our third-party wholesale transactions for other prepaid wireless company payments at convenience stores. We believe this initiative is necessary because it is a relationship gateway product for LinkUp Mobile activations and subscriber growth.
  • Expand our offerings outside of wireless.
    For instance, we recently launched our ClearLine customer engagement platform for convenience stores at last month's RetailNOW Conference in Las Vegas.
  • Expand product and service offerings to the same nationwide network of convenience stores we are building by exploring and executing prospective partnering or product distribution opportunities.
  • Identify unique market opportunities that represent potential positive short-term cash flow.

    "As we said last quarter, we knew that the ACP funding could run out, and we are not waiting around for Congress to provide additional funding. Many initiatives are underway to expand SurgePays's footprint among the underbanked and underserved, who remain our key customers. We recognize that the expiration of ACP funding has adversely impacted our business and stock price. Therefore, we feel it's an opportune time to announce a corporate stock buyback so our long-term investors know our interests are aligned. Until December 31, 2024, we will implement a buyback of up to $5 million (the "Maximum Amount") of SurgePays common stock in the open market. Repurchases may be made from time to time at management's discretion.
    The program will end upon the earlier of 6 months after the commencement of the program or the date upon which the Maximum Amount has been purchased and can be discontinued at any time.
    No shares have been repurchased under the program to date. There can be no assurance as to the timing or number of shares of any repurchases."

    Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

    SurgePays management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT to discuss these results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at surgepays, or by registering at the following link:
    Second Quarter Financial Results Call .

    Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-545-0320 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 973-528-0002 (outside the U.S.). Participant access code is 650138.

    A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call until
    August 27, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 (in the U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (outside the U.S.). Replay passcode is 51057.

    Share Repurchase Authorization

    As indicated above, SurgePays's board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $5 million of common stock through the open market until December 31, 2024.

    About SurgePays, Inc.

    SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays' technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit
    SurgePays
    for more information.

    Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

    Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as regarding our market potential along with the statements under the heading Management Commentary are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including but not limited to, our plans to expand our prepaid wireless company and the stock buyback program,
    our ability to retain our subscribers on a free monthly plan subsidized by a sister program, our ability to obtain a company that has the license to subsidize our subscribers through a sister program and our expanded service and offerings. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, whether the ACP is funded again, our ability to obtain a company that has the license to subsidize our subscribers through a sister program, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.


    • SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Balance Sheets









    30-Jun-24

    31-Dec-23



    (Unaudited)






    Assets












    Current Assets






    Cash

    $

    38,434,580

    $

    14,622,060

    Accounts receivable - net

    1,412,177

    9,536,074

    Inventory

    8,363,434

    9,046,594

    Prepaids and other

    507,927

    161,933

    Total Current Assets



    48,718,118

    33,366,661






    Property and equipment - net



    221,075

    361,841






    Other Assets






    Note receivable

    176,851

    176,851

    Intangibles - net

    1,799,716

    2,126,470

    Internal use software development costs - net

    428,010

    539,424

    Goodwill

    4,166,782

    1,666,782

    Investment in CenterCom

    498,273

    464,409

    Operating lease - right of use asset - net

    396,475

    387,869

    Deferred income taxes - net

    -

    2,835,000

    Total Other Assets



    7,466,107

    8,196,805






    Total Assets


    $

    56,405,300

    $

    41,925,307






    Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












    Current Liabilities






    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

    $

    4,297,557

    $

    6,439,120

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

    499,853

    1,048,224

    Accrued income taxes payable

    100,000

    570,000

    Deferred revenue

    -

    20,000

    Operating lease liability

    96,332

    43,137

    Note payable - related party

    1,606,654

    4,584,563

    Total Current Liabilities



    6,600,396

    12,705,044






    Long Term Liabilities






    Note payable - related party

    2,730,796

    -

    Notes payable - SBA government

    474,758

    460,523

    Operating lease liability

    317,470

    356,276

    Total Long Term Liabilities



    3,523,024

    816,799






    Total Liabilities



    10,123,420

    13,521,843






    Stockholders' Equity






    Common stock, $0.001
    par value,
    500,000,000
    shares authorized
    19,431,549
    and
    14,403,261
    shares issued and outstanding, respectively

    19,435

    14,404

    Additional paid-in capital

    72,967,169

    43,421,019

    Accumulated deficit

    (26,827,373

    (15,186,203

    Stockholders' equity

    46,159,231

    28,249,220

    Non-controlling interest

    122,649

    154,244

    Total Stockholders' Equity



    46,281,880

    28,403,464






    Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


    $

    56,405,300

    $

    41,925,307

    SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statements of Operations

    (Unaudited)



















    For the Three Months Ended June 30,



    For the Six Months Ended June 30,



    2024



    2023



    2024



    2023













    Revenues


    $

    15,085,699

    $

    35,886,433

    $

    46,514,834

    $

    70,662,876
















    Costs and expenses















    Cost of revenues

    18,528,774


    25,860,705


    41,775,243


    52,942,665

    General and administrative expenses

    7,432,978


    3,823,227


    13,863,783


    6,812,648

    Total costs and expenses


    25,961,752


    29,683,932


    55,639,026


    59,755,313
















    Income (loss) from operations


    (10,876,053)


    6,202,501


    (9,124,192)


    10,907,563
















    Other income (expense)















    Interest expense

    (116,722)


    (156,267)


    (249,305)


    (348,593

    Other income

    636,868


    -


    636,868


    -

    Gain on investment in CenterCom

    17,711


    10,713


    33,864


    43,742

    Total other income (expense) - net


    537,857


    (145,554)


    421,427


    (304,851
















    Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

    (10,338,196)


    6,056,947


    (8,702,765)


    10,602,712
















    Provision for income tax benefit (expense)


    (2,547,000)


    -


    (2,970,000)


    -
















    Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest

    (12,885,196)


    6,056,947


    (11,672,765)


    10,602,712
















    Non-controlling interest


    (19,431)


    90,955


    (31,595)


    90,379
















    Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

    $

    (12,865,765)

    $

    5,965,992

    $

    (11,641,170)

    $

    10,512,333
















    Earnings per share - attributable to common stockholders













    Basic


    $

    (0.66)

    $

    0.42

    $

    (0.63)

    $

    0.74

    Diluted


    $

    (0.66)

    $

    0.4

    $

    (0.63)

    $

    0.71
















    Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable to common stockholders

    Basic



    19,431,549


    14,191,083


    18,562,416


    14,154,163

    Diluted



    19,431,549


    15,076,466


    18,562,416


    14,811,785

















    The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

    SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

    For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

    (Unaudited)





















    Common Stock

    Additional

    Accumulated


    Non-Controlling


    Total

    Paid-in

    Stockholders'



    Shares



    Amount

    Capital

    Deficit


    Interest


    Equity













    December 31, 2023



    14,403,261



    $

    14,404

    $

    43,421,019

    $

    (15,186,203)


    $

    154,244


    $

    28,403,464



















    Stock issued for cash

    3,080,356


    3,081

    17,246,913

    -

    -

    17,249,994


















    Cash paid as direct offering costs

    -


    -

    (1,395,000)

    -

    -

    (1,395,000


















    Exercise of warrants - cash

    1,860,308


    1,861

    8,797,396

    -

    -

    8,799,257


















    Exercise of warrants - cashless

    40,238


    41

    (41)

    -

    -

    -


















    Stock issued for services

    47,386


    48

    411,692

    -

    -

    411,740


















    Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties

    -


    -

    1,497,417

    -

    -

    1,497,417


















    Recognition of stock-based compensation - related party

    -


    -

    6,196

    -

    -

    6,196


















    Non-controlling interest

    -


    -

    -

    -

    (12,164)

    (12,164


















    Net income

    -


    -

    -

    1,224,595

    -

    1,224,595


















    March 31, 2024



    19,431,549


    19,435

    69,985,592

    (13,961,608)

    142,080

    56,185,499


















    Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties

    -


    -

    2,981,577

    -

    -

    2,981,577


















    Non-controlling interest

    -


    -

    -

    -

    (19,431)

    (19,431


















    Net loss

    -


    -

    -

    (12,865,765)

    -

    (12,865,765


















    June 30, 2024



    19,431,549



    $

    19,435

    $

    72,967,169

    $

    (26,827,373)


    $

    122,649


    $

    46,281,880





































    SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

    For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

    (Unaudited)





















    Common Stock

    Additional

    Accumulated


    Non-Controlling


    Total

    Paid-in

    Stockholders'



    Shares



    Amount

    Capital

    Deficit


    Interest


    Equity













    December 31, 2022



    14,116,832



    $

    14,117

    $

    40,780,707

    $

    (35,804,106)


    $

    127,535


    $

    5,118,253



















    Stock issued for services

    60,082


    60

    307,398

    -

    -

    307,458


















    Recognition of stock based compensation - stock options

    -


    -

    9,294

    -

    -

    9,294


















    Non-controlling interest

    -


    -

    -

    -

    (576)

    (576


















    Net income

    -


    -

    -

    4,546,341

    -

    4,546,341


















    March 31, 2023



    14,176,914




    14,177


    41,097,399


    (31,257,765)



    126,959



    9,980,770



















    Stock issued for services

    64,927


    65

    311,121

    -

    -

    311,186


















    Recognition of stock based compensation - stock options

    -


    -

    9,294

    -

    -

    9,294


















    Exercise of warrants for cash

    43,814


    44

    207,196

    -

    -

    207,240


















    Non-controlling interest

    -


    -

    -

    -

    90,955

    90,955


















    Net income

    -


    -

    -

    5,965,992

    -

    5,965,992


















    June 30, 2023



    14,285,655



    $

    14,286

    $

    41,625,010

    $

    (25,291,773)


    $

    217,914


    $

    16,565,437

    SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries

    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    (Unaudited)











    For the Six Months Ended June 30,



    2024



    2023







    Operating activities







    Net income (loss) - including non-controlling interest

    $

    (11,672,765)

    $

    10,602,712

    Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations





    Depreciation and amortization

    467,520


    467,519

    Amortization of right-of-use assets

    46,995


    21,494

    Amortization of internal use software development costs

    111,414


    64,530

    Stock issued for services

    411,740


    618,644

    Recognition of stock based compensation - unvested shares - related parties

    4,478,994


    -

    Recognition of share based compensation - options - related party

    6,196


    18,588

    Interest expense adjustment - SBA loans

    19,750


    -

    Right-of-use asset lease payment adjustment true up

    (97,346)


    -

    Gain on equity method investment - CenterCom

    (33,864)


    (43,742

    Changes in operating assets and liabilities





    (Increase) decrease in





    Accounts receivable

    8,123,897


    (1,059,014

    Inventory

    683,160


    (6,900,674

    Prepaids and other

    (345,994)


    (56,131

    Deferred income taxes - net

    2,835,000


    -

    Increase (decrease) in





    Accounts payable and accrued expenses

    (4,641,563)


    (1,351,218

    Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

    (49,380)


    (270,665

    Accrued income taxes payable

    (470,000)


    -

    Installment sale liability - net

    -


    (1,668,744

    Deferred revenue

    (20,000)


    (199,910

    Operating lease liability

    56,134


    (19,329

    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


    (90,112)


    224,060








    Investing activities







    Capitalized internal use software development costs

    -


    (281,304

    Net cash used in investing activities


    -


    (281,304








    Financing activities







    Proceeds from stock issued for cash

    17,249,994


    -

    Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants

    8,799,257


    207,240

    Cash paid as direct offering costs

    (1,395,000)


    -

    Repayments of loans - related party

    (746,104)


    (467,385

    Repayments on notes payable

    -


    (1,520,954

    Repayments on notes payable - SBA government

    (5,515)


    (9,213

    Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities


    23,902,632


    (1,790,312








    Net increase (decrease) in cash


    23,812,520


    (1,847,556








    Cash - beginning of period


    14,622,060


    7,035,654








    Cash - end of period

    $

    38,434,580

    $

    5,188,098








    Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







    Cash paid for interest

    $

    259,765

    $

    209,840

    Cash paid for income tax

    $

    -

    $

    -








    Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities















    Reclassification of accrued interest - related party to note payable - related party

    $

    498,991

    $

    -

    Exercise of warrants - cashless

    $

    41

    $

    -

    Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability

    $

    98,638

    $

    -

    Goodwill (ClearLine Mobile, Inc.)

    $

    2,500,000

    $

    -








    The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

    SOURCE SurgePays

    MENAFN13082024003732001241ID1108551302


    PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

