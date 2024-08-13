Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Marketing Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The management team of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions education provider, will participate in multiple investor marketing events over the next several weeks to showcase its continued strong momentum and the recently announced next phase of the Company's North Star Strategy.
The following are the Company's upcoming investor marketing events:
Rosenblatt 4th Annual technology Summit
When: Monday, August 19th
Company Attendees: CEO Jerome Grant, CFO Troy Anderson, and VP of Corporate Finance Matt Kempton
Location: Virtual
Group Session: 10:00 a.m. ET
Format: One-on-one and group meetings only
Annual Gateway Conference
When: Wednesday, September 4th
Company Attendees: CEO Jerome Grant and VP of Corporate Finance Matt Kempton
Location: The Four Seasons – San Francisco, CA
Format: Presentation, with one-on-one and group meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 4th at 10:30 a.m. PT
Webcast:
Lake Street Non-Deal Roadshow
When: Monday, September 23rd
Company Attendees: CFO Troy Anderson
Location: Chicago, IL
Format: One-on-one meetings only
Lake Street Non-Deal Roadshow
When: Tuesday, October 1st
Company Attendees: CEO Jerome Grant and VP of Corporate Finance Matt Kempton
Location: San Francisco, CA
Format: One-on-one meetings only
"The fiscal third quarter marked another consecutive quarter of strong results as we move closer to achieving our goals for fiscal 2024," said Troy Anderson, CFO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "With our quarterly reporting behind us and the recently announced Phase Two of our North Star Strategy now out in the public domain, we have a compelling long-term organic growth strategy that we are excited to share with the investment community. We look forward to showcasing how we plan to continue increasing shareholder value through sustained revenue growth along with expanded profitability over the next five years."
For more information about the conferences or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company's investor relations team at [email protected] .
The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found
here .
About
Universal Technical Institute , Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:
UTI ) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions:
Universal Technical Institute
(UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit
or
, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
or
Cody Cree
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Susan Aspey
Corporate Affairs
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(202) 549-0534
[email protected]
