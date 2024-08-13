Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Marketing Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The management team of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions education provider, will participate in multiple investor marketing events over the next several weeks to showcase its continued strong momentum and the recently announced next phase of the Company's North Star Strategy.

The following are the Company's upcoming investor marketing events:

Rosenblatt 4th Annual Summit

When: Monday, August 19th

Company Attendees: CEO Jerome Grant, CFO Troy Anderson, and VP of Corporate Finance Matt Kempton

Location: Virtual

Group Session: 10:00 a.m. ET

Format: One-on-one and group meetings only

Annual Gateway Conference

When: Wednesday, September 4th

Company Attendees: CEO Jerome Grant and VP of Corporate Finance Matt Kempton

Location: The Four Seasons – San Francisco, CA

Format: Presentation, with one-on-one and group meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 4th at 10:30 a.m. PT

Webcast:

Lake Street Non-Deal Roadshow

When: Monday, September 23rd

Company Attendees: CFO Troy Anderson

Location: Chicago, IL

Format: One-on-one meetings only

Lake Street Non-Deal Roadshow

When: Tuesday, October 1st

Company Attendees: CEO Jerome Grant and VP of Corporate Finance Matt Kempton

Location: San Francisco, CA

Format: One-on-one meetings only

"The fiscal third quarter marked another consecutive quarter of strong results as we move closer to achieving our goals for fiscal 2024," said Troy Anderson, CFO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "With our quarterly reporting behind us and the recently announced Phase Two of our North Star Strategy now out in the public domain, we have a compelling long-term organic growth strategy that we are excited to share with the investment community. We look forward to showcasing how we plan to continue increasing shareholder value through sustained revenue growth along with expanded profitability over the next five years."

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company's investor relations team at [email protected] .

The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found

here .

About

Universal Technical Institute , Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI)

(the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges.

Universal Technical Institute

(UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit



or

, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.