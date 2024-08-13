BGC Group Announces Its 2024 Virtual Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To be held on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Group, (Nasdaq: BGC ) today announced details on its annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held virtually at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 16, 2024.

A live webcast of the virtual meeting will be available at

or directly at . The webcast archive will be available for 365 days, beginning September 16 ,

2024.

Statements made during the webcast may include forward-looking statements about the Company. The webcast may also include information about BGC's financial results, operations, and outlook.

Virtual Shareholder Meeting Details

To participate in the Annual Meeting, visit

or

and enter the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or on the voting instruction card that accompanied your proxy materials. You may begin to log into the meeting platform beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET on September 16, 2024. The meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. ET on September 16, 2024.

The virtual meeting platform is fully supported across browsers (Edge, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of the applicable software and plugins.

If you want to submit a question during the meeting, log into the virtual meeting platform at , type your question into the "Ask a Question" field and click "Submit." Questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. Questions regarding personal matters, including those related to employment, individual transactions, product or service issues, or other matters not relevant to investors generally, are not pertinent to meeting matters, and therefore will not be answered.

About BGC Group, Inc.

BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) is a leading global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC's clients are many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms.

BGC and leading global investment banks and market making firms have partnered to create FMX, part of the BGC Group of companies, which includes a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, spot foreign exchange platform and the world's fastest growing U.S. cash treasuries platform.

For more information about BGC, please visit .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact :

Erica Chase

+1 212-610-2419

Investor Contact:

Jason Chryssicas

+1 212-610-2426

