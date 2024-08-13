Conifer Holdings Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Host Call at 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the“Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

Expense ratio improved 5.8 percentage points to 32.1%

Net income increased 11.2% over the prior year period to $1.5 million Significant progress in planned gross written premium shift toward MGA model

Management Comments Nick Petcoff, CEO of Conifer, commented, "We are pleased to report significant advances in our strategic transformation. Our main focus is shifting premium away from the traditional risk-bearing carrier revenue model to a more sustainable and scalable production-based revenue approach. This change reflects our commitment to aligning our business model with market demands by creating long-term value.” Strategic Turn toward Non-Risk Bearing Revenue Conifer saw significant progress in the second quarter of 2024 in its initiative to run commercial gross written premium through its wholly owned managing general agency (“MGA”), Conifer Insurance Services (CIS). This strategic shift away from a traditional risk-bearing revenue model to focus instead on a wholesale agency, production-based approach began in late 2023, and the Company expects 100% of future commercial gross written premium to flow through its MGA. This approach is intended to optimize Conifer's resources and will complement the Company's shift to primarily focus on commission revenues within its MGA. Accordingly, Conifer anticipates that substantially all commercial lines business will be directly written by third-party insurers with A.M. Best ratings of A- or better by the end of the third quarter in 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, Conifer continued advancing its plan to direct premium to capacity providers for coverage across multiple commercial lines of business. Furthermore, the transfer of cannabis premium to capacity providers has progressed at a steady pace, and the Company expects to ultimately shift all premium for this line of business to its capacity partners as well. The Company expects that this and other capacity initiatives will significantly boost the premiums placed by its agency segment, ultimately driving higher commission revenue over time. The Company has continued to underwrite low-value homeowners business in Texas and the Midwest. As detailed in the Personal Lines results overview below, premium for the second quarter of 2024 increased 23.0% from the prior year period. 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Overview

At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, At and for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change

2024 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Gross written premiums $ 18,971 $ 44,674 -57.5% $ 43,284 $ 80,888 -46.5% Net written premiums 13,247 29,328 -54.8% 28,638 47,670 -39.9% Net earned premiums 16,666 23,183 -28.1% 33,553 45,135 -25.7% Net investment income 1,505 1,354 11.2% 3,057 2,661 14.9% Net realized investment gains (losses) (118 ) - ** (118 ) - ** Change in fair value of equity investments (196 ) (12 ) ** (153 ) 682 ** Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders (3,950 ) (4,739 ) (3,876 ) (3,738 ) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.31 ) Adjusted operating income (loss)* (3,636 ) (4,727 ) (3,605 ) (4,420 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) per share* $ (0.30 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.36 ) Book value per common share outstanding $ (0.10 ) $ 1.38 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.38 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,222,881 12,220,331 12,222,881 12,218,102 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio (1) 91.5 % 83.0 % 76.6 % 72.9 % Expense ratio (2) 32.1 % 37.9 % 33.4 % 37.6 % Combined ratio (3) 123.6 % 120.9 % 110.0 % 110.5 % * The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles. ** Percentage is not meaningful (1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

2024 Second Quarter Gross Written Premium

Gross written premiums decreased 57.5% in the second quarter of 2024 to $19.0 million, compared to $44.7 million in the prior year period. This decrease reflects the Company's continued progress toward its goal to reduce premium leverage on operating subsidiaries and focus on non-risk bearing revenue.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change

2024 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 6,782 $ 34,761 -80.5 % $ 19,544 $ 63,736 -69.3 % Net written premiums 4,285 20,485 -79.1 % 12,572 32,726 -61.6 % Net earned premiums 8,681 17,487 -50.4 % 17,478 34,610 -49.5 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 79.4 % 77.5 % 77.9 % 69.5 % Expense ratio 25.3 % 37.4 % 29.1 % 36.8 % Combined ratio 104.7 % 114.9 % 107.0 % 106.3 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 23.6 % 5.0 % 12.0 % 0.2 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 81.1 % 109.9 % 95.0 % 106.1 % (1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.

The Company's commercial lines of business represented 35.7% of total gross written premium in the second quarter of 2024. As noted above, premium decreased considerably year over year in keeping with the strategic shift to a commission-based revenue model through Conifer's managing general agency, CIS.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change

2024 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 12,189 $ 9,913 23.0 % $ 23,740 $ 17,152 38.4 % Net written premiums 8,962 8,843 1.3 % 16,066 14,944 7.5 % Net earned premiums 7,985 5,696 40.2 % 16,075 10,525 52.7 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 104.6 % 100.1 % 75.2 % 84.1 % Expense ratio 39.5 % 39.2 % 38.1 % 40.0 % Combined ratio 144.1 % 139.3 % 113.3 % 124.1 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 9.3 % -6.4 % 1.4 % -7.2 % Accident year combined ratio 134.8 % 145.7 % 111.9 % 131.3 %

Personal lines, representing 64.3% of total gross written premium for the quarter. Personal lines gross written premium increased 23.0% from the prior year period to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, led by growth in the Company's low-value dwelling line of business in Texas and the Midwest. Seasonal spring storms significantly impacted our personal lines results for the quarter, mainly from the Oklahoma based business, which is in run-off. The run-off for that book is expected to be largely complete by the end of this year.

Combined Ratio Analysis

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 91.5 % 83.0 % 76.6 % 72.9 % Expense ratio 32.1 % 37.9 % 33.4 % 37.6 % Combined ratio 123.6 % 120.9 % 110.0 % 110.5 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 16.8 % 2.2 % 6.9 % -1.5 % Accident year combined ratio 106.8 % 118.7 % 103.1 % 112.0 %

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported a loss from the change in fair value of equity investments of $196,000, compared to a $12,000 loss in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss) allocable to common shareholders

The Company reported net loss allocable to common shareholders of $4.0 million, or $0.32 per share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $3.6 million, or $0.30 per share. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Earnings Conference Call with Accompanying Slide Presentation

The Company will hold a conference call/webcast on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer's expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors' understanding of Conifer's performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding: 1) net realized investment gains and losses and 2) change in fair value of equity securities. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders $ (3,950 ) $ (4,739 ) $ (3,876 ) $ (3,738 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) (118 ) - (118 ) - Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax (196 ) (12 ) (153 ) 682 Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments * - - - - Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (3,636 ) $ (4,727 ) $ (3,605 ) $ (4,420 ) Weighted average common shares, diluted 12,222,881 12,220,331 12,222,881 12,218,102 Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders $ (0.32 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.31 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Change in fair value of equity securities (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) 0.05 Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments * - - - - Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (0.30 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.36 )





Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Investment securities: Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $132,889 and $135,370, respectively) $ 119,371 $ 122,113 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $1,844 and $2,385, respectively) 1,660 2,354 Short-term investments, at fair value 23,339 20,838 Total investments 144,370 145,305 Cash and cash equivalents 9,697 11,125 Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net 30,583 29,369 Receivable from Affiliate 1,174 1,047 Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses 74,358 70,807 Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses 8,614 12,619 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 13,494 28,908 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,606 6,285 Other assets 6,038 6,339 Total assets $ 292,934 $ 311,804 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 174,786 $ 174,612 Unearned premiums 44,820 65,150 Reinsurance premiums payable 1,408 246 Debt 24,832 25,061 Funds held under reinsurance agreements 23,602 24,550 Premiums payable to other insureds 19,299 13,986 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,352 5,310 Total liabilities 294,099 308,915 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value (10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,000 issued and outstanding, respectively) 6,000 6,000 Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,222,881 issued and outstanding, respectively) 98,170 98,100 Accumulated deficit (90,559 ) (86,683 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (14,776 ) (14,528 ) Total shareholders' equity (1,165 ) 2,889 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 292,934 $ 311,804





Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue and Other Income Premiums Gross earned premiums $ 29,381 $ 36,013 $ 63,613 $ 70,307 Ceded earned premiums (12,715 ) (12,830 ) (30,060 ) (25,172 ) Net earned premiums 16,666 23,183 33,553 45,135 Net investment income 1,505 1,354 3,057 2,661 Net realized investment gains (losses) (118 ) - (118 ) - Change in fair value of equity securities (196 ) (12 ) (153 ) 682 Agency commission income 8,831 211 13,167 641 Other income 160 187 420 383 Total revenue and other income 26,848 24,923 49,926 49,502 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 15,281 19,319 25,801 33,032 Policy acquisition costs 10,480 4,413 17,493 9,134 Operating expenses 4,256 5,114 8,751 9,393 Interest expense 869 820 1,746 1,506 Total expenses 30,886 29,666 53,791 53,065 Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes (4,038 ) (4,743 ) (3,865 ) (3,563 ) Equity earnings (loss) in Affiliate, net of tax 228 4 286 (175 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (18 ) - (18 ) - Net income (loss) (3,792 ) (4,739 ) (3,561 ) (3,738 ) Preferred stock dividends 158 - 315 - Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders (3,950 ) (4,739 ) (3,876 ) (3,738 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,222,881 12,220,331 12,222,881 12,218,102

