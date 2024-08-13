RYVYL Reports Q2 2024 Results

- Northeast Merchant Systems business unit aligned to focus on new verticals and licensing -

- Management to Host Call at 4:30 pm E.T. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 -

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic payment for the diverse international markets, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“RYVYL delivered second quarter 2024 revenue in line with expectations, as lower revenue in North America was partially offset by revenue generated from international operations, which grew 134% year-over-year,” said RYVYL Co-founder and CEO Fredi Nisan.“During the second quarter, we aligned our U.S. operations to manage the impact of banking regulations affecting certain niche customer bases, which we believe is largely behind us. To rebuild that business and expand into new verticals, we extended a longstanding U.S. banking relationship to include high-risk processing and are launching private and white label licensing solutions. As a result, we are growing our pipeline in sectors like insurance and online businesses and are aggressively pursuing multiple prospects.”

New Solutions Highlights

“We believe our new private and white-label licensing, which integrates our proprietary technology will attract new customers, lower certain processing costs and operational risks, and expand gross margins. We are enthusiastic about the potential of developing this high-margin business and have made it a strategic focus in North America. To bolster our team and drive this strategy, we have appointed a fintech expert as our Managing Director of Northeast Merchant Systems (NEMS), as well as a VP of Compliance and a VP of Revenue,” Nisan continued.



Under a private label arrangement, partners will use their own banks, while RYVYL will benefit from increased customer access, reduced regulatory challenges, and enhanced operating leverage. With white-label licensing, customers apply their own branding to our technology, while RYVYL retains control of processing and bank servicing operations.



“RYVYL remains at the forefront of delivering innovative technology and solutions to our customers. Our latest Gen 4 software employs RYVYL's solutions, provides businesses and merchants with highly customizable, advanced, and efficient fintech payment solutions,” Nisan concluded.



The NanoKard app offers users an alternative to cash and charge cards while also enabling merchants to process transactions securely and more efficiently. We provide cutting-edge solutions tailored to businesses of all types, bridging the gap between businesses and customers. By transforming traditional payment processing with innovative methods, we streamline payment acceptance and checkout processes. By focusing on specific verticals with these convenient and secure solutions, RYVYL is introducing a new product designed for high-margin processing. RYVYL Fabric offers tools and building blocks to ensure easy blockchain access with multi-layer security compatible with both R3's Corda and Hyperledger, allowing customers to implement blockchain faster with a low-cost pay-per-API structure. RYVYL's partnership with R3 expands its reach in enterprise via its distributed ledger technology and services in regulated industries where trust is critical.

Financial Summary for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024



Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $11.9 million, including $8.9 million in RYVYL EU. This compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, which included $3.8 million of revenue generated from RYVYL EU.

Processing volume increased 55% to 1,055 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $679 million in the second quarter of 2023. Revenue from international operations contributed $902 million in the second quarter of 2024, up from $317 million in the second quarter of 2023, which was driven mostly by growth in banking volumes. Revenue from North American operations contributed $153 million in the second quarter of 2024, down from $362 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to the impact of the changes in one niche industry customer base that reduced processing volume of acquiring business in February 2024.

Cost of revenue was $7.2 million in the second quarter ended 2024, compared to $8.7 million in the second quarter 2023, which was due to decreased processing volumes of acquiring business in the US.

Gross margin was 39.9% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to, 41.2% in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting the shift in product mix.

Operating expenses were $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, including $8.3 million of mostly noncash charges for goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, and employee severance. This compares to $9.6 million in operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the nonrecurring charges, operating expenses were lower by $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of $1.3 million in lower professional fees and $0.7 million in lower G&A costs.

Other expense totaled $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, and mostly related to debt discount accretion, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, of which $5.0 million was related to debt interest, debt discount accretion and changes in fair value of the derivative liability.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to negative $0.9 million for the second quarter 2023.

During the second quarter of 2024, $0.2 million of debt principal and $0.9 million of preferred stock was retired, and the due date of an outstanding 8% Senior Convertible Note repayment obligation was extended by one year to April 5, 2026. As of June 30, 2024, cash and restricted cash totaled $75.2 million, and unrestricted cash was $6.4 million, compared to $73.3 million and $12.2 million, respectively at December 31, 2023.



2024 Financial Outlook

The company expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $65 million to $70 million and processing volumes to exceed $4 billion, with its international segment expected to comprise the largest portion of revenue in 2024. Third quarter 2024 revenue is expected to be in the range of $14 million to $15 million, followed by strong sequential revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the filing of the aforementioned periodic reports and are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate,"“believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the completion and filing of the aforementioned periodic reports will take longer than expected and that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing of the aforementioned periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

