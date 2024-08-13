عربي


Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results


8/13/2024 4:17:11 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon ” or the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported second quarter 2024 financial and operating results.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q2 2024
Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 QoQ % YoY %
NRI Production
Gas MMcf 1,407 1,666 2,118 -16 % -34 %
Oil Mbbl 45 37 14 22 % 223 %
NGL Mbbl 19 16 11 19 % 69 %
Revenues
Gas $M 1,961 2,963 3,007 -34 % -35 %
Oil $M 3,514 2,715 1,046 29 % 236 %
NGL $M 388 373 245 4 % 59 %
Midstream1 $M 1,444 1,936 2,202 -25 % -34 %
Total $M 7,308 7,987 6,500 -9 % 12 %
Realized Prices2
Gas $/Mcf 1.39 1.78 1.42 -22 % -2 %
Oil $/Bbl 78.44 74.13 75.38 6 % 4 %
NGL $/Bbl 20.21 23.16 21.55 -13 % -6 %
Adj. EBITDA $M 3,904 4,595 4,165 -15 % -6 %
Cash + STI3 $M 9,481 15,447 36,788 -39 % -74 %
Capex $M 5,709 21,466 12,458 -73 % -54 %
1) Net of gathering fee revenue paid by Epsilon
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations
3) Includes restricted cash balance
  • Returned $1.4 million to shareholders through the quarterly dividend during the quarter.
  • Realized gains of $0.4 million on Henry Hub (HH) and TGP Z4 basis swaps totaling 690,000 MMBTU, and losses of $0.1 million on WTI CMA swaps totaling 20 MBbls.

Operations Update:

Epsilon's capital expenditures were $5.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This was primarily related to the completion of one gross (0.25 net) well and drilling of one gross (0.25 net) well in Ector Co., Texas.

The Marcellus wells (7 gross) completed in Q1 2024 are not yet turned in line, awaiting better realized natural gas prices. In addition, our operating partner in PA has maintained production curtailments. We estimate that 3.5-4 MMcf per day of NRI production was offline during the quarter.

The Company has six gross (1.5 net) producing wells in Ector Co. Texas. The sixth well was put on production for the last month of the quarter. A seventh well was completed in July and is currently on flowback. Two of the producing wells were offline for 2 weeks during the quarter during completion operations on the sixth well.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our Permian assets continue to perform well with strong quarter over quarter increases in oil volumes and revenue, driven by a full quarter of contribution from our first quarter acquisition and one month of production from the sixth well in the Pradera Fuego project. We expect to see additional sequential oil growth in the third quarter with a full quarter of contribution from the sixth well and the seventh well now on flowback and producing over 700 bopd while still cleaning up.

In PA, natural gas volumes and revenues were down quarter over quarter, as expected, due to continued curtailments and the deferred turn in line on the 7 gross (0.7 net) wells completed in the first quarter. Natural gas prices remain weak and the company has fixed price hedges on approximately 50% of current volumes through the end of the year. As previously disclosed, we executed an amended gathering agreement for the Auburn gas gathering system, further bolstering the asset's long-term cash flow potential.

Finally, we continue to pursue additional investments in drill bit focused opportunities that meet our return thresholds.

Overall, our business remains well positioned for continued growth in the Permian coupled with material upside for our Marcellus assets next year in an improved natural gas environment. With our recently expanded and undrawn credit facility, cash-flows, and cash on hand we can comfortably continue to pay our dividend and pursue attractive new projects.”

Current Hedge Book:

Hedge Book - as of 8.7.24
Trade Date Product Structure Ref Contract Start Contract End Price / Strike Outstanding Metric
06/07/24 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 01/01/2025 03/31/2025 $ 3.70 225,000 MMBtu
06/07/24 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 01/01/2025 03/31/2025 $ (0.80 ) 225,000 MMBtu
04/30/24 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 01/01/2025 03/31/2025 $ (0.75 ) 225,000 MMBtu
04/30/24 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 01/01/2025 03/31/2025 $ 3.54 225,000 MMBtu
03/28/24 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 11/01/2024 12/31/2024 $ 3.15 152,500 MMBtu
03/05/24 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 11/01/2024 12/31/2024 $ (1.04 ) 305,000 MMBtu
03/05/24 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 11/01/2024 12/31/2024 $ 3.28 305,000 MMBtu
02/26/24 Crude Oil Swaps NYMEX WTI CMA 03/01/2024 03/31/2025 $ 74.34 39,168 BBL
10/18/23 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2024 10/31/2024 $ 3.29 152,500 MMBtu
10/18/23 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2024 10/31/2024 $ (1.20 ) 152,500 MMBtu
09/29/23 Natural Gas Swaps NYMEX Henry Hub (LD) 04/01/2024 10/31/2024 $ 3.20 305,000 MMBtu
09/29/23 Natural Gas Swaps Tenn Z4 300L Basis 04/01/2024 10/31/2024 $ (1.15 ) 305,000 MMBtu

Earning's Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”, 'may”,“will”,“project”,“should”, 'believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
...

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
...



EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenues from contracts with customers:
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 5,863,370 $ 4,298,072 $ 11,914,415 $ 11,267,653
Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,444,448 2,202,064 3,380,146 4,588,759
Total revenue 7,307,818 6,500,136 15,294,561 15,856,412
Operating costs and expenses:
Lease operating expenses 1,649,867 1,440,521 3,418,329 2,844,800
Gathering system operating expenses 649,967 570,934 1,202,537 1,222,275
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,048,403 1,615,728 4,428,829 3,388,734
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties - 1,449,871 - 1,449,871
General and administrative expenses:
Stock based compensation expense 313,589 179,748 635,158 359,496
Other general and administrative expenses 1,478,215 1,596,626 3,037,238 3,620,399
Total operating costs and expenses 6,140,041 6,853,428 12,722,091 12,885,575
Operating income (loss) 1,167,777 (353,292 ) 2,572,470 2,970,837
Other income (expense):
Interest income 108,943 433,201 375,215 923,963
Interest expense (8,759 ) (34,422 ) (17,519 ) (62,859 )
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts (94,891 ) 628,178 (195,617 ) 1,696,838
Other income, net 101,606 3,066 101,073 4,701
Other income, net 106,899 1,030,023 263,152 2,562,643
Net income before income tax expense 1,274,676 676,731 2,835,622 5,533,480
Income tax expense 459,016 246,142 513,066 1,573,064
NET INCOME $ 815,660 $ 430,589 $ 2,322,556 $ 3,960,416
Currency translation adjustments 22,229 1,129 22,593 (1,471 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities 3,011 (47,006 ) (1,598 ) (47,006 )
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 840,900 $ 384,712 $ 2,343,551 $ 3,911,939
Net income per share, basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.17
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ 0.17
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 21,921,752 22,749,322 21,957,980 22,869,440
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 22,029,475 22,783,987 21,987,142 22,904,922



EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
June 30, December 31,
2024 2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,581,484 $ 13,403,628
Accounts receivable 4,944,664 6,015,448
Short term investments - 18,775,106
Fair value of derivatives 403,992 1,219,025
Prepaid income taxes 632,531 952,301
Other current assets 414,736 763,288
Total current assets 14,977,407 41,128,796
Non-current assets
Property and equipment:
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method
Proved properties 185,238,373 160,263,511
Unproved properties 28,498,028 25,504,873
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (117,604,188 ) (113,708,210 )
Total oil and gas properties, net 96,132,213 72,060,174
Gathering system 42,854,372 42,738,273
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (35,957,863 ) (35,539,996 )
Total gathering system, net 6,896,509 7,198,277
Land 637,764 637,764
Buildings and other property and equipment, net 281,444 291,807
Total property and equipment, net 103,947,930 80,188,022
Other assets:
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 392,792 441,987
Restricted cash 900,000 470,000
Prepaid drilling costs 926,827 1,813,808
Total non-current assets 106,167,549 82,913,817
Total assets $ 121,144,956 $ 124,042,613
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable trade $ 2,386,055 $ 3,236,871
Gathering fees payable 971,599 1,136,237
Royalties payable 1,196,239 1,422,898
Accrued capital expenditures 108,216 696,761
Accrued compensation 416,037 636,295
Other accrued liabilities 614,231 561,537
Fair value of derivatives 259,896 118,770
Operating lease liabilities 103,846 86,473
Total current liabilities 6,056,119 7,895,842
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations 3,528,208 3,502,952
Deferred income taxes 11,499,207 11,553,943
Operating lease liabilities, long term 415,805 476,911
Total non-current liabilities 15,443,220 15,533,806
Total liabilities 21,499,339 23,429,648
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
Shareholders' equity
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - -
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 21,921,850 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 22,222,722 issued and 22,151,848 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 116,708,531 118,272,565
Treasury shares, at cost, 0 at June 30, 2024 and 70,874 at December 31, 2023 - (360,326 )
Additional paid-in capital 11,509,649 10,874,491
Accumulated deficit (38,365,835 ) (37,946,042 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,793,272 9,772,277
Total shareholders' equity 99,645,617 100,612,965
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 121,144,956 $ 124,042,613



EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
Six months ended June 30,
2024 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $ 2,322,556 $ 3,960,416
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 4,428,829 3,388,734
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities (297,637 ) (343,328 )
Gain on available for sale securities - (47,659 )
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties - 1,449,871
Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 195,617 (1,696,838 )
Settlement received on derivative contracts 760,542 1,632,858
Settlement of asset retirement obligation (87,284 ) -
Stock-based compensation expense 635,158 359,496
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (54,736 ) 230,327
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 1,070,784 2,846,310
Prepaid income taxes 319,770 -
Other assets and liabilities 354,014 425,789
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities (572,099 ) (1,910,674 )
Income taxes payable - (93,575 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 9,075,514 10,201,727
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (2,993,155 ) (7,821,248 )
Additions to proved oil and gas properties (26,425,017 ) (5,653,284 )
Additions to gathering system properties (70,236 ) (30,264 )
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment (13,912 ) (47,933 )
Purchases of short term investments - held to maturity - (32,812,974 )
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale (4,045,785 ) -
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short term investments 23,116,930 6,352,473
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties - 12,498
Prepaid drilling costs 886,981 -
Net cash used in investing activities (9,544,194 ) (40,000,732 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
Buyback of common shares (1,203,708 ) (3,054,775 )
Dividends paid (2,742,349 ) (2,828,602 )
Debt issuance costs - (140,000 )
Net cash used in financing activities (3,946,057 ) (6,023,377 )
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 22,593 (1,471 )
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,392,144 ) (35,823,853 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 13,873,628 45,806,947
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 9,481,484 $ 9,983,094
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Income taxes paid $ 131,392 $ 1,432,000
Interest paid $ - $ 80,075
Non-cash investing activities:
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (1,471,985 ) $ 72,999
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 45,862 $ 4,240
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 21,831 $ 4,640



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Net income $ 815,660 $ 430,589 $ 2,322,556 $ 3,960,416
Add Back:
Interest income, net (100,184 ) (398,779 ) (357,696 ) (861,104 )
Income tax expense 459,016 246,142 513,066 1,573,064
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 2,048,403 1,615,728 4,428,829 3,388,734
Stock based compensation expense 313,589 179,748 635,158 359,496
Gain on sale of assets - 1,449,871 - 1,449,871
Loss (gain) on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement 367,148 641,380 956,159 (63,980 )
Foreign currency translation loss - (5 ) 570 (987 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,903,632 $ 4,164,674 $ 8,498,642 $ 9,805,510

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.


