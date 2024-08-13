Parks! America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to host call today, August 13, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced the results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024. March - August 2024 Strategic Highlights

● Appointed Geoff Gannon as President ● Created Capital Allocation Committee composed of three directors: Andrew Kuhn, Jacob McDonough, and Todd White ● Authorized $0.8 million of capital expenditures for restroom building for Georgia Park ● Managing cash in light of ~$2.0 million of proxy contest expenses, Georgia Park's restroom building, and severance payments

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2024 Segment Financial Results

● Georgia Park revenues of $4.42 million, segment income of $1.72 million, and total assets of $7.11 million, which includes cash and short-term investments of $1.61 million ● Missouri Park revenues of $1.29 million, segment income of $0.17 million, and total assets of $3.09 million, which includes cash and short-term investments of $0.54 million ● Texas Park revenues of $1.38 million, segment income of $0.10 million, and total assets of $7.96 million, which includes cash and short-term investments of $0.64 million

Consolidated Balance Sheet

The Company had total cash and short-term investments of $2.85 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.10 million at the end of October 1, 2023. The Company had total debt of $3.65 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.23 million at the end of October 1, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review the results of the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year today, August 13, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company's website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations . A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2023, is available on the Company's website, .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading“Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company's annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ralph Molina

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

(706) 940-2209





PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REPORTED AND PRO FORMA PARK REVENUES

For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023

For the three months ended July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 Actual Pro Forma1 Georgia Park $ 2,166,574 $ 1,713,205 $ 2,348,677 Missouri Park 668,097 570,888 556,619 Texas Park 522,052 517,419 508,858 Total park revenues $ 3,356,723 $ 2,801,512 $ 3,414,154





For the nine months ended July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 Actual Pro Forma1 Georgia Park $ 4,419,214 $ 4,059,002 $ 5,050,530 Missouri Park 1,293,101 1,061,480 1,039,008 Texas Park 1,377,882 1,356,174 1,334,449 Total park revenues $ 7,090,197 $ 6,476,656 $ 7,423,987





1. Pro Forma Park Revenues reflect:





a. The estimated impact on park revenues resulting from the tornado damage closure and phased reopening of our Georgia Park during the first six weeks of the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2023, as well as for roughly eight weeks during the nine months ended July 2, 2023, assuming Georgia Park revenues in each respective period were flat to the comparable period in fiscal 2022; and b. The estimated impact of the strategic switch to a new ticketing platform early in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. We believe this change has improved the overall guest experience, lowering the overall transaction fees incurred by our guests for online ticket purchases, while also improving functionality for our park customer service teams. While this change has a net neutral impact on our profitability, we no longer directly up-charge customer transaction fees, resulting in a reduction in park revenues, with a corresponding decrease in operating expenses.





PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

For the three months ended For the nine months ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Total revenues: Georgia $ 2,200,174 $ 1,713,536 $ 4,489,128 $ 4,103,132 Missouri 675,283 570,888 1,317,737 1,061,480 Texas 573,287 565,708 1,497,704 1,422,364 Consolidated $ 3,448,744 $ 2,850,132 $ 7,304,569 $ 6,586,976 Income (loss) before income taxes: Georgia $ 1,172,530 $ 709,499 $ 1,724,017 $ 1,364,639 Missouri 222,714 167,503 166,886 30,098 Texas 107,086 82,010 102,137 19,228 Segment EBITDA 1,502,330 959,012 1,993,040 1,413,965 Corporate (401,082 ) (308,044 ) (911,490 ) (928,961 ) Depreciation and amortization 230,852 222,124 672,648 648,757 Loss on asset disposals, net - - 35,754 30,584 Contested proxy and related matters 746,570 - 2,037,822 - Tornado expenses and write-offs, net (53,755 ) (268,776 ) (53,755 ) 363,596 Legal settlement 75,000 - 75,000 - Other income, net 31,412 3,429 101,325 64,708 Interest expense (46,923 ) (54,514 ) (147,515 ) (169,739 ) Consolidated $ 87,070 $ 646,535 $ (1,732,109 ) $ (662,964 )





June 30, 2024 October 1, 2023 July 2, 2023 Total assets: Georgia $ 7,114,797 $ 8,519,619 $ 8,445,755 Missouri 3,085,406 3,335,794 3,169,692 Texas 7,959,080 7,698,400 7,957,349 Corporate 847,033 541,910 696,548 Consolidated $ 19,006,316 $ 20,095,723 $ 20,269,344 Total cash & short-term Georgia $ 1,606,283 $ 3,047,188 $ 2,066,426 Missouri 542,270 671,423 394,968 Texas 641,233 312,563 350,354 Corporate 62,297 67,213 64,141 Consolidated $ 2,852,083 $ 4,098,387 $ 2,875,889 Assets less cash & short-term Georgia $ 5,508,514 $ 5,472,431 $ 6,379,329 Missouri 2,543,136 2,664,371 2,774,724 Texas 7,317,847 7,385,837 7,606,995 Corporate 784,736 474,697 632,407 Consolidated $ 16,154,233 $ 15,997,336 $ 17,393,455





PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023

For the three months ended For the nine months ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Park revenues $ 3,356,723 $ 2,801,512 $ 7,090,197 $ 6,476,656 Sale of animals 92,021 48,620 214,372 110,320 Total revenues 3,448,744 2,850,132 7,304,569 6,586,976 Cost of sales 436,348 374,131 1,047,267 929,632 Selling, general and administrative 1,911,148 1,825,033 5,175,752 5,172,340 Depreciation and amortization 230,852 222,124 672,648 648,757 Contested proxy and related matters 746,570 - 2,037,822 - Tornado expenses and write-offs, net (53,755 ) (268,776 ) (53,755 ) 363,596 Legal settlement 75,000 - 75,000 - Loss on asset disposals, net - - 35,754 30,584 Income (loss) from operations 102,581 697,620 (1,685,919 ) (557,933 ) Other income, net 31,412 3,429 101,325 64,708 Interest expense (46,923 ) (54,514 ) (147,515 ) (169,739 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 87,070 646,535 (1,732,109 ) (662,964 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 19,200 134,500 (430,400 ) (175,900 ) Net income (loss) $ 67,870 $ 512,035 $ (1,301,709 ) $ (487,064 ) Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) - basic and diluted 75,727 75,270 75,677 75,248





PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, 2024, October 1, 2023 and July 2, 2023

June 30, 2024 October 1, 2023 July 2, 2023 ASSETS Cash $ 2,026,084 $ 4,098,387 $ 2,875,889 Short-term investments 825,999 - - Accounts receivable 22,962 36,172 673,956 Inventory 369,946 419,149 469,343 Prepaid expenses 859,433 558,678 760,078 Total current assets 4,104,424 5,112,386 4,779,266 Property and equipment, net 14,848,121 14,910,097 15,397,446 Intangible assets, net 35,196 52,331 71,723 Other assets 18,575 20,909 20,909 Total assets $ 19,006,316 $ 20,095,723 $ 20,269,344 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable $ 999,187 $ 79,352 $ 139,372 Other current liabilities 379,498 571,343 463,733 Current portion of long-term debt, net 793,842 767,675 758,724 Total current liabilities 2,172,527 1,418,370 1,361,829 Long-term debt, net 2,860,461 3,459,816 3,654,738 Deferred tax liability, net 232,329 232,329 270,895 Total liabilities 5,265,317 5,110,515 5,287,462 Stockholders' equity Common stock 75,727 75,518 75,518 Capital in excess of par 5,159,762 5,102,471 5,102,471 Retained earnings 8,505,510 9,807,219 9,803,893 Total stockholders' equity 13,740,999 14,985,208 14,981,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,006,316 $ 20,095,723 $ 20,269,344





PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023

For the nine months ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (1,301,709 ) $ (487,064 ) Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 672,648 648,757 Interest expense - debt financing cost amortization 8,416 4,416 Stock-based compensation 57,500 115,000 Interest accrued on certificates of deposit (25,999 ) - Deferred tax liability - 270,895 Tornado asset write-offs - 271,424 Loss (gain) loss on asset disposals 35,754 30,584 Changes in assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 13,210 (669,551 ) (Increase) decrease in inventory 49,203 72,643 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (300,755 ) (589,296 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 919,835 (128,195 ) Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities (191,845 ) (58,139 ) Net cash used in operating activities (63,742 ) (518,526 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investments in certificates of deposit (1,000,000 ) - Maturity of certificate of deposit 200,000 - Acquisition of property and equipment (669,791 ) (1,520,980 ) Investment in intangible assets - (5,466 ) Proceeds from the disposition of property and equipment 42,833 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,426,958 ) (1,526,446 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on 2020 Term Loan (375,112 ) (357,038 ) Payments on 2021 Term Loan (201,491 ) (194,137 ) Line-of-credit fees (5,000 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (581,603 ) (551,175 ) Net decrease in cash (2,072,303 ) (2,596,147 ) Cash at beginning of period 4,098,387 5,472,036 Cash at end of period $ 2,026,084 $ 2,875,889