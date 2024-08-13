Reed’S Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Reiterates Full Year 2024 Outlook

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's, (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed's” or the“Company”), owner of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, is reporting financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2023):



Net sales increased 19% to $11.9 million.

Gross increased 53% to $3.8 million, with gross margin up 720 bps to 32.3%.

Delivery and handling costs were reduced by 16% to $2.18 per case.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $3.1 million compared to $2.6 million.

Operating loss improved to $0.7 million compared to $1.7 million. Modified EBITDA improved to $45,000 compared to $(1.6) million.

Management Commentary

“We continued to execute on our growth and optimization initiatives in the second quarter as we generated double-digit net sales growth, material gross margin expansion and positive modified EBITDA,” said Norman E. Snyder, Jr., CEO of Reed's.“Our return to top line growth was driven by strong demand for Reed's products, increased promotional activity, and expanded product authorizations. Additionally, our consistent efforts to bolster inventory levels have led to lower rates of short order shipments.

“Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our financial targets for 2024 as we continue to expect net sales growth, gross margin expansion, and modified EBITDA profitability while generating positive cash flow from operations for the full year. Our strategic initiatives are bearing fruit, setting the stage for further growth and improved profitability. With a strengthened inventory position, optimized cost structure, and continued demand for Reed's products, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver on our goals in the back half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

During the second quarter of 2024, net sales increased 19% to $11.9 million compared to $10.0 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by strong demand for Reed's products, increased promotional activity, expanded product authorizations and a reduction in short order shipments compared to the year-ago period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 increased 53% to $3.8 million compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2023. Gross margin increased 720 basis points to 32.3% compared to 25.1% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher net sales and lower supply chain and input costs.

Delivery and handling costs were reduced by 16% to $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by renegotiated freight rates for heavily trafficked lanes, improved throughput, as well as efficiencies generated from the Company's streamlined distribution model and new co-packing partnership. Delivery and handling costs were reduced to 12% of net sales or $2.18 per case, compared to 17% of net sales or $3.05 per case during the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative costs were $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.6 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative costs remained flat at 26%.

Operating loss during the second quarter of 2024 improved to $0.7 million or $(0.16) per share, compared to $1.7 million or $(0.55) per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Modified EBITDA improved to $45,000 in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $(1.6) million in the second quarter of 2023.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

For the second quarter of 2024, cash used in operations was $0.9 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in cash used was primarily driven by lower inventory purchases compared to the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $0.3 million of cash and $27.4 million of total debt net of capitalized financing fees. The debt includes $18.4 million from a convertible note and $9.0 million from the Company's revolving line of credit, which has $3.8 million of additional borrowing capacity.

FY 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company continues to project net sales growth, gross margin expansion, and to achieve modified EBITDA profitability for the full year 2024. Reed's also expects to generate positive cash flow from operations for the full year 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today, August 13, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Reed's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 717-1738

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1865

Conference ID: 78880

Webcast: Reed's Q2 2024 Conference Call

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company's investor relations team at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed's is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally boldTM better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed's®, Virgil's® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company's beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed's is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed's portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and Cola. These flavors are also available in five zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com , and . To receive exclusive perks for Reed's investors, please visit the Company's page on the Stockperks app here .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by terms such as "estimate," "expect,”“intend,” "project," "will,"“plan,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include our management's expectations and guidance for fiscal year 2024 under the heading“FY 2024 Financial Outlook”. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Reed's 2024 guidance reflects year-to-date and expected future business trends and includes impacts of the inventory shortage as of the date hereof. New supply chain challenges that may develop and further potential inflation cannot be reasonably estimated and are not factored into current fiscal 2024 guidance. These risks could materially impact our ability to access raw materials, production, transportation and/or other logistics needs.

Financial guidance should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Reed's actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: inventory shortages; risks associated with new product releases; the impacts of further inflation; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our significant debt obligations; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; our dependence on third party suppliers, brewers and distributors; third party co-packers meeting contractual commitments; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; increasing costs of fuel and freight, protection of intellectual property; competition; general political or destabilizing events, including the wars in Ukraine and Israel, conflict or acts of terrorism; financial markets, commodity and currency impacts of the wars; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing data privacy and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in Reed's public filings, including Reed's annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2024, which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's web site at . These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Reed's assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

...

(720) 330-2829