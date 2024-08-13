Intapp Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Fourth quarter SaaS and support revenue of $85.0 million, up 25% year-over-year

Fourth quarter total revenue of $114.4 million, up 21% year-over-year Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $296.7 million, up 33% year-over-year PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and firms, announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Intapp also provided its outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025. “It has been a strong and exciting year for Intapp as we lead our clients to adopt and apply AI to the work of their professionals,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp.“Our fiscal year 2024 results reflect the launch of our innovative new AI solutions, expanding our client base across the globe, forging new partnerships, and growing our clients in the cloud.” Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $85.0 million, a 25% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Total revenue was $114.4 million, a 21% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Cloud ARR was $296.7 million as of June 30, 2024, a 33% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR as of June 30, 2023. Cloud ARR represented 73% of total ARR as of June 30, 2024, compared to 67% as of June 30, 2023.

Total ARR was $404.2 million as of June 30, 2024, a 22% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR as of June 30, 2023.

GAAP operating income was $0.3 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(12.4) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income was $13.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(0.6) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(11.5) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $11.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net loss per share was $(0.01), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.17) in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.15, compared to a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.04 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $316.0 million, a 25% year-over-year increase compared to fiscal year 2023.

Total revenue was $430.5 million, a 23% year-over-year increase compared to fiscal year 2023.

GAAP operating loss was $(32.2) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(69.3) million in fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income was $38.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $10.5 million in fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(32.0) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(69.4) million in fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $36.4 million compared to a non-GAAP net income of $8.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net loss per share was $(0.45), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(1.08) in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.45, compared to a non-GAAP net income per share of $0.11 in fiscal year 2023. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $208.4 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $130.4 million as of June 30, 2023. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, cash provided by operating activities was $67.2 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $27.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Business Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, we served more than 2,550 clients, 698 of which each with contracts greater than $100,000 of ARR. In addition, at fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, we had 73 clients with more than $1.0 million of ARR, up from 53 such clients at the prior fiscal year end.

We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months' net revenue retention rate as of June 30, 2024 was 116%, which is within our expected range of 113% to 117%.

We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts including law firms EMW Law and Jackson Walker; and private equity firms Argonaut, Enventure, and Old Mutual Alternative Investments.

Intapp DealCloud won the 2024 CRM Excellence Award from CUSTOMER magazine and TMC; and the 2024 Drawdown Award for Investor Relations Technology.

We acquired Transform Data International to enhance Microsoft 365-based modern work capabilities and implementation services for Intapp Collaboration solutions. We continued to develop our partner ecosystem and announced a new partnership with Bite Investments to enhance investor management capabilities in Intapp DealCloud. First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Fiscal 2025 Outlook First Quarter Fiscal Year (in millions, except per share data) SaaS revenue $75.3 - $76.3 $326.7 - $330.7 SaaS and support revenue $89.5 - $90.5 $380.5 - $384.5 Total revenue $117.2 - $118.2 $493.0 - $497.0 Non-GAAP operating income $11.0 - $12.0 $56.5 - $60.5 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.12 - $0.14 $0.59 - $0.63

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the“Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as“non-GAAP operating income,”“non-GAAP net income,” and“non-GAAP diluted net income per share.” Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain of these reconciling items, including stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company's control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's GAAP operating results.

Corporate Presentation

A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp's investor relations website at

Webcast



Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the“Investors” section of the Intapp company website at A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2025, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“project,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“can,”“predict,”“potential,”“target,”“explore,”“continue,”“expand,”“outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, our results of operations, our financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients' and partners' businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, including AI products; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; the successful assimilation or integration of the businesses, technologies, services, products, personnel or operations of acquired companies; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP recurring gross profit, non-GAAP recurring gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, lease modification and impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Free cashflow is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs. It consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premise subscription license contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the estimated diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues SaaS and support $ 84,973 $ 67,841 $ 315,960 $ 252,310 Subscription license 16,116 12,166 60,682 48,970 Professional services 13,287 14,612 53,881 49,593 Total revenues 114,376 94,619 430,523 350,873 Cost of revenues SaaS and support 16,100 14,524 59,831 53,022 Professional services 14,638 16,329 63,830 58,440 Total cost of revenues 30,738 30,853 123,661 111,462 Gross profit 83,638 63,766 306,862 239,411 Gross margin 73.1 % 67.4 % 71.3 % 68.2 % Operating expenses: Research and development 29,838 25,499 113,634 93,851 Sales and marketing 33,232 32,393 138,176 132,189 General and administrative 20,266 18,316 87,243 81,031 Lease modification and impairment - - - 1,601 Total operating expenses 83,336 76,208 339,053 308,672 Operating income (loss) 302 (12,442 ) (32,191 ) (69,261 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 413 177 2,285 (659 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 715 (12,265 ) (29,906 ) (69,920 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,312 ) 795 (2,115 ) 495 Net loss $ (597 ) $ (11,470 ) $ (32,021 ) $ (69,425 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.08 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 73,898 66,730 71,488 64,295





INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 208,370 $ 130,377 Restricted cash 200 808 Accounts receivable, net 95,103 92,973 Unbilled receivables, net 13,300 10,661 Other receivables, net 2,743 878 Prepaid expenses 9,031 7,335 Deferred commissions, current 13,907 11,807 Total current assets 342,654 254,839 Property and equipment, net 18,944 16,366 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,382 17,180 Goodwill 285,969 278,890 Intangible assets, net 40,293 43,257 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 18,495 16,529 Other assets 5,262 1,846 Total assets $ 732,999 $ 628,907 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,348 $ 6,018 Accrued compensation 42,066 39,761 Accrued expenses 12,040 11,626 Deferred revenue, net 218,923 191,042 Other current liabilities 14,270 10,902 Total current liabilities 300,647 259,349 Deferred tax liabilities 1,336 1,422 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,563 1,355 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 19,605 16,195 Other liabilities 4,610 9,378 Total liabilities 329,761 287,699 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 75 69 Additional paid-in capital 891,681 797,639 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,336 ) (1,339 ) Accumulated deficit (487,182 ) (455,161 ) Total stockholders' equity 403,238 341,208 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 732,999 $ 628,907





INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (597 ) $ (11,470 ) $ (32,021 ) $ (69,425 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,698 3,913 16,704 15,319 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,259 1,129 4,781 4,639 Accounts receivable allowances 916 (480 ) 3,711 922 Stock-based compensation 10,604 12,974 59,895 67,769 Lease modification and impairment - - - 1,601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,565 ) (889 ) (3,290 ) (1,762 ) Deferred income taxes 302 (460 ) (22 ) (912 ) Other 124 39 239 154 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,239 ) (24,032 ) (5,138 ) (26,402 ) Unbilled receivables, current 3,165 1,981 (2,639 ) (3,898 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,605 ) 1,047 (5,740 ) 1,261 Deferred commissions (2,302 ) (1,278 ) (4,066 ) (3,394 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,172 7,785 9,438 2,313 Deferred revenue, net 23,328 24,308 28,261 46,565 Operating lease liabilities (783 ) (1,328 ) (4,266 ) (5,922 ) Other liabilities 1,602 (2,586 ) 1,384 (1,341 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 27,079 10,653 67,231 27,487 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (729 ) (158 ) (2,457 ) (2,212 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,181 ) (1,648 ) (6,398 ) (5,524 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (10,973 ) (6,604 ) (10,973 ) (6,604 ) Investment in note receivable - - - (500 ) Repayment of note receivable - 500 - 500 Net cash used in investing activities (12,883 ) (7,910 ) (19,828 ) (14,340 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriting discounts - 70,080 - 70,080 Payments for deferred offering costs - (733 ) (781 ) (790 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,539 7,729 30,726 23,456 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,706 1,459 3,431 2,700 Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards - (4,108 ) - (9,056 ) Payments of deferred contingent consideration and holdback associated with acquisitions (500 ) - (3,051 ) (22,290 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,745 74,427 30,325 64,100 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3 49 (343 ) (373 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,944 77,219 77,385 76,874 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 187,626 53,966 131,185 54,311 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 208,570 $ 131,185 $ 208,570 $ 131,185







INTAPP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 83,638 $ 63,766 $ 306,862 $ 239,411 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 1,474 1,373 7,322 5,621 Amortization of intangible assets 1,614 1,009 4,778 4,340 Restructuring and other costs 342 - 342 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 87,068 $ 66,148 $ 319,304 $ 249,372 Non-GAAP gross margin 76.1 % 69.9 % 74.2 % 71.1 %



Non-GAAP Recurring Gross Profit

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 SaaS and support $ 84,973 $ 67,841 $ 315,960 $ 252,310 Subscription license 16,116 12,166 60,682 48,970 Total recurring revenues 101,089 80,007 376,642 301,280 Cost of revenues - SaaS and support 16,100 14,524 59,831 53,022 Total cost of recurring revenues 16,100 14,524 59,831 53,022 GAAP recurring gross profit 84,989 65,483 316,811 248,258 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 545 388 2,292 1,705 Amortization of intangible assets 1,614 1,009 4,778 4,340 Non-GAAP recurring gross profit $ 87,148 $ 66,880 $ 323,881 $ 254,303 GAAP recurring gross margin 84.1 % 81.8 % 84.1 % 82.4 % Non-GAAP recurring gross margin 86.2 % 83.6 % 86.0 % 84.4 %



Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP research and development $ 29,838 $ 25,499 $ 113,634 $ 93,851 Stock-based compensation (3,231 ) (3,835 ) (14,854 ) (15,186 ) Restructuring and other costs (80 ) - (132 ) - Non-GAAP research and development $ 26,527 $ 21,664 $ 98,648 $ 78,665 GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,232 $ 32,393 $ 138,176 $ 132,189 Stock-based compensation (2,878 ) (2,292 ) (17,312 ) (20,426 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,318 ) (1,523 ) (5,599 ) (5,921 ) Restructuring and other costs (31 ) - (31 ) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 29,005 $ 28,578 $ 115,234 $ 105,842 GAAP general and administrative $ 20,266 $ 18,316 $ 87,243 $ 81,031 Stock-based compensation (3,021 ) (5,474 ) (20,407 ) (26,536 ) Amortization of intangible assets (163 ) (149 ) (652 ) (512 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,565 889 3,290 1,762 Transaction costs (1) (536 ) (663 ) (2,685 ) (1,366 ) Restructuring and other costs (93 ) - (93 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 18,018 $ 12,919 $ 66,696 $ 54,379



Non-GAAP Operating Income

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 302 $ (12,442 ) $ (32,191 ) $ (69,261 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 10,604 12,974 59,895 67,769 Amortization of intangible assets 3,095 2,681 11,029 10,773 Lease modification and impairment - - - 1,601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,565 ) (889 ) (3,290 ) (1,762 ) Transaction costs (1) 536 663 2,685 1,366 Restructuring and other costs 546 - 598 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 13,518 $ 2,987 $ 38,726 $ 10,486



Non-GAAP Net Income

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (597 ) $ (11,470 ) $ (32,021 ) $ (69,425 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 10,604 12,974 59,895 67,769 Amortization of intangible assets 3,095 2,681 11,029 10,773 Lease modification and impairment - - - 1,601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,565 ) (889 ) (3,290 ) (1,762 ) Transaction costs (1) 536 663 2,685 1,366 Restructuring and other costs 546 - 598 - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (766 ) (775 ) (2,502 ) (2,017 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,853 $ 3,184 $ 36,394 $ 8,305 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.08 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.45 $ 0.11 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 73,898 66,730 71,488 64,295 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 79,967 78,843 80,312 73,800

Free Cash Flow

Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 67,231 $ 27,487 Adjusted for the following cash outlay: Purchases of property and equipment (2,457 ) (2,212 ) Free cash flow (2) $ 64,774 $ 25,275





(1) Consists of acquisition-related transaction costs and costs related to certain non-capitalized offering-related expenses. (2) Beginning with the second quarter ended December 31, 2023, we have excluded capitalized internal-use software costs and cash paid for interest from the calculation of our free cash flow, which we believe better aligns with industry standard. Our free cash flow for prior period presented were recast to conform to the updated methodology and are reflected herein for comparison purposes.