Sequentur Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies For Third Consecutive Year

- Roman Gruzdev, CEO of SequenturCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sequentur LLC , an award-winning IT Managed (MSP), today proudly announced its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, marking the third consecutive year the company has been recognized among the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States."Achieving a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us," said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. "This recognition highlights our continuous efforts to push boundaries and deliver transformative IT services that meet the evolving needs of our clients."Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2020."We are incredibly proud to be part of the Inc. 5000 community once again," Gruzdev continued. "This achievement is not just about our past successes but also about our future aspirations. We remain dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients as we continue to grow."Sequentur's continued recognition by Inc. underscores the company's role as a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimize their IT infrastructure and safeguard their digital assets. As Sequentur looks ahead, the company is poised to further strengthen its service offerings, expand its market presence, and help more businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age.###About Sequentur LLCFounded in 2007, Sequentur is a leading provider of Managed IT Services that specializes in empowering businesses with the tools and solutions they need to excel in today's digital world. Sequentur has won numerous awards that showcases its commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to helping clients navigate the complexities of technology and achieve their business objectives.

