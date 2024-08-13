SCALI RASMUSSEN's CHRISTIAN SCALI RECOGNIZED AS TOP LABOR & EMPLOYMENT LAWYER IN CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scali Rasmussen announced today its Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been recognized by Daily Journal as a top and employment attorney in California for 2024. The award is the esteemed publication's annual selection of top attorneys who specialize in litigation, PAGA matters, unlawful terminations and workplace investigations.“Scali Rasmussen's attorneys try to stay abreast of regulatory changes to help clients avoid problems,” states Mr. Scali.“A lot of what we do is preventative in that nature. We try to set up policies, procedures, and programs for them so that they can stay ahead of all the regulatory issues.”“The firm as a whole handles a wide variety of matters for car dealers,” the profile continues.“Scali himself heads the employment group, and that group takes up about 80% of his practice. It can be tricky, too. As one example, a dealership's employees frequently are governed by several different wage orders as, for instance, mechanics are piece-rate employees, but salespeople are on commission. 'It can be very overwhelming and complicated for most HR professionals unless they're used to that kind of industry. We provide the guidance for them so that they can navigate those different regulatory schemes.'”As the Founder and Managing Shareholder of the Firm, Mr. Scali has a diverse practice that includes advice and counsel, and complex and high-stakes litigation. Recently recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles for 2024” and named by Lawdragon in the 17th edition of "500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers," his clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing, and e-commerce, but the majority of them are in the retail automotive industry.Scali also regularly assists clients with their mergers and acquisitions. While he is always a fierce advocate for his clients, when he is engaged on a buy/sell, his focus is on making the deal. Years of litigating buy/sell and commercial lease disputes on behalf of his clients have made him an effective transactional attorney. His ability to recognize the difference between an important or consequential deal point and one that has no real practical advantage or disadvantage, avoids pointless disputes and allows the parties to more quickly get to a deal.

