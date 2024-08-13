The Private Guest Ranch Of Late U.S. Senator Herb Kohl Hits The Market For The First Time Since 1975 For $65 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Latham Jenkins, Associate Broker of Live Water PropertiesJACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latham Jenkins , Top-producing Broker with Live Water Properties, presents a rare and extraordinary opportunity with the listing of Red Hills Ranch , a premium private guest ranch of the late U.S. Senator Herb Kohl. Nestled within the Bridger-Teton National Forest and surrounded by millions of acres of pristine wilderness, this remarkable 190-acre property is being offered for sale for the first time since 1975 for $65 million.Located just 25 miles from the vibrant town of Jackson, Wyoming, Red Hills Ranch serves as a secluded sanctuary with breathtaking views, unparalleled privacy, and direct access to a myriad of outdoor recreational activities. The ranch is the embodiment of a Western dream, offering a basecamp for hiking, horseback riding, fly fishing, rafting, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing, all from your front door.The property features a diverse array of accommodations and facilities. A main lodge that exudes rustic charm and an owner's home that provides comfort and seclusion. Three riverside cabins that offer serene stays with scenic views along with a pool perfect for summer relaxation. A manager's apartment and a bunkhouse for staff are included and a hay and loafing sheds with a tack barn to support equestrian pursuits.“The Red Hills Ranch is more than just a property; For nearly five decades, it's been a hidden gem within Wyoming's rugged landscape, with an unparalleled connection to nature and the Western lifestyle,” said Jenkins.“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history and experience the vast wilderness that defines this region. The combination of its natural beauty, rich history, and prime location makes this offering truly extraordinary.”One of the ranch's most captivating features is the 1.5 miles of the Gros Ventre River that winds through the property. This stretch of river is a blue-ribbon fishery, known for its native cutthroat trout, offering world-class fly fishing opportunities.Red Hills Ranch is a rare in-holding within the Bridger-Teton National Forest, offering both wilderness solitude and accessibility. It is a place where the imagined Western ranch lifestyle comes to life-a true sanctuary with room to grow.This exceptional property is now on the market, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Wyoming's untouched natural beauty.You can see more about Red Hills Ranch here:For showings or specific info about the property, please contact Latham Jenkins, 307.690.1642 or visit:About Latham Jenkins, Realtor:Latham's personal mantra – connecting people with experiences – informs all that he does. It's how he guides each buyer through this life-changing transaction, driven by his three areas of“hyper-local” expertise: real estate services, lifestyle insights and valued relationships with premier financial planners. With Latham, buyers find more than a home; they find a way of life. In 2023, Jenkins continued his streak of excellence by ranking number two in individual sales volume for Wyoming in 2022 and number one in 2021. In 2021, Jenkins was named Live Water Properties' Top Producing National Broker.About Live Water Jackson HoleLive Water Jackson Hole is a division of Live Water Properties, a national ranch brokerage operating in 12 states. Live Water Jackson Hole represents residential, estate and ranch properties in the greater Jackson Hole area of Wyoming.

Audie Chamberlain

Lion & Orb

email us here

Red Hills Ranch, Jackson Hole, WY