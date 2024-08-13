NAPOLEON DYNAMITE REUNION AND LIVESTREAM WATCHALONG SCREENING PROMOTIONAL VIDEO TOPS 1 MILLION VIEWS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Napoleon Dynamite Reunion and Livestream Screening

Event Organizers Launch #MillionTicketMission

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An Instagram Reel featuring beloved Napoleon Dynamite characters Kip and Lafawnduh parodying Olympic Breaking has gone amassing over 1 million views and counting. The reel is promoting a Napoleon Dynamite reunion and livestream WatchAlong event taking place on August 22.Event organizers are now rallying the internet to come together and support the #MillionTicketMission and make the Napoleon Dynamite WatchAlong screening an“Internet Sensation.” Inspired by the 2019 @world_record_egg challenge, the goal of this challenge is to sell one million tickets to the reunion and WatchAlong screening. A portion of proceeds are going to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer / LA Loves Alex's Lemonade.Link to Instagram Reel:Event Info:As part of the on-going 20th anniversary celebration of the release of NAPOLEON DYNAMITE, fans will be able to watch the iconic film virtually along with stars Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). In this first of its kind live-streamed presentation, fans of the beloved film can watch along live with the stars, and maybe some surprise guests, as they reminisce about their experiences and behind-the-scenes stories while the entire movie plays. The WatchAlong will be followed by a post-screening conversation.Presented onA portion of all proceeds will go to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer / LA Loves Alex's Lemonade.The WatchAlong can be viewed on all popular browsers, phones and tablets. The event will last approximately 3 hours and is available in the US and Canada.Ticket Price: $15 USD.Tickets/Info. at

