Helena Joins Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority As Government Partner, A Milestone In Southern Montana Rail Restoration

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) announced that the City of Helena has joined as a partner. This marks a significant step in revitalizing passenger rail service to southern Montana and the Greater Northwest, stretching from Chicago to Seattle and Portland.BSPRA, which now includes 19 member counties, three tribal nations, and several ex officio members, is working to revitalize the Big Sky North Coast Corridor. This route, formerly known as the North Coast Hiawatha, which Amtrak operated until 1979, would connect communities across the region and provide numerous economic and social benefits.“We are thrilled to welcome Helena to the Authority,” said BSPRA Chairman Dave Strohmaier.“This partnership demonstrates the growing momentum behind restoring passenger rail service to southern Montana. People from all walks of life recognize the value of rail – not only for passenger travel but also for infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, and access to essential services."Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins echoed this sentiment, highlighting the city's long history with rail service. "Restoring passenger rail would provide affordable, year-round transportation options, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and boost tourism and economic growth to Lewis and Clark County.” The City of Helena's letter of support for restoring passenger rail to southern Montana and beyond was sent to the Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, Amit Bose, and is included herein.BSPRA's vision extends beyond passenger travel. By restoring the Big Sky North Coast Corridor, the Authority aims to:* Boost local economies* Revitalize communities* Connect travelers to the national rail network* Provide a sustainable transportation alternativeFor more information, visit Bigskyrail or contact BSPRA Chairman Dave Strohmaier at 406.529.5580 or BSPRA Executive Director Jess Peterson at 406.850.1592. Learn more about the Government Partner Program here.ABOUT THE BIG SKY PASSENGER RAIL AUTHORITYThe Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is a Montana state government subdivision and the state's largest transportation district. It comprises 19 member counties and ex officio members from three tribal nations, Amtrak, the Montana Department of Transportation, BNSF Railway, and the AFL-CIO. The BSPRA is committed to re-establishing safe, reliable, and sustainable passenger rail service across southern Montana.

